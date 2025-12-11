All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 11, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 11, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across : “Well, well, well, if it ___ the consequences of my own actions” – ISNT

: “Well, well, well, if it ___ the consequences of my own actions” – 5 Across : Some White Collar workers – ACTORS

: Some White Collar workers – 7 Across : Gilmore Girls actor Graham – LAUREN

: Gilmore Girls actor Graham – 8 Across : Put your heads together? – MINDMELD

: Put your heads together? – 10 Across : Enjoy a chicken-Caesar wrap and fries – EAT

: Enjoy a chicken-Caesar wrap and fries – 11 Across : ___ Burger (onetime McDonald’s Vietnam offering) – PHO

: ___ Burger (onetime McDonald’s Vietnam offering) – 12 Across : Language that uses finger spelling: abbr. – ASL

: Language that uses finger spelling: abbr. – 13 Across : Chorus after some referee calls – BOOS

: Chorus after some referee calls – 14 Across : Polynesian garland – LEI

: Polynesian garland – 15 Across : Actor and producer ___ Rae – ISSA

: Actor and producer ___ Rae – 16 Across : Opposite of NNW – SSE

: Opposite of NNW – 17 Across: “All ___ are off!” – BETS

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down : Potential preface to a painful truth – ICANTLIE

: Potential preface to a painful truth – 2 Down : Identity for some Black lesbians – STUD

: Identity for some Black lesbians – 3 Down : Standard – NORM

: Standard – 4 Down : Asana in which one’s limbs mimic limbs – TEREPOSE

: Asana in which one’s limbs mimic limbs – 5 Down : Many superhero names – ALIASES

: Many superhero names – 6 Down : Person who delivers a monologue on an NBC sketch show – SNLHOST

: Person who delivers a monologue on an NBC sketch show – 8 Down : Second breakfast and brunch, e.g. – MEAL

: Second breakfast and brunch, e.g. – 9 Down : Some South Asian breakfast dishes – DOSAS

: Some South Asian breakfast dishes – 13 Down: Aid for a dribbler – BIB

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 11, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [[___ capita] = per

[gyro bread] = pita

[___winner 🍞 (principal household 💰 earner)] = bread

[child that might come out when you see a ball pit] = inner

[word after dodge or wrecking] = ball

[exceptionally soft gloves named for baby goats not children 🧤] = kid

[caprine acronym for the best ever 🐐] = goat

[it stands for something] = acronym

[the thing perjurers lie on 🤥] = stand

[sometimes it’s a good idea to let sleeping dogs do this] = lie

[low-power state for a computer 💤] = sleep

[device with a motherboard] = computer

[necessity’s relationship to invention] = mother

[something you can patent] = invention

[portable shelter ⛺️] = tent

[car compartment named for something rarely found inside these days] = glove

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 11, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: IRON

Word 2: RUMOR

Word 3: AIRED

Word 4: PHYSICAL

Word 5: CLAPTRAP Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word ASTRAL on the right-most side Then drop the word LYRIC in the centre After that, drop the word CHIMED on the left-most side Next, drop the word AURORA in the centre Finally, drop the word PERSON on the left-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 11, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: PLEASANT

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : 5 Letters: ANTAE

: 5 Letters: Category 2: Nouns: AECIA

Nouns: Category 3: Even number of letters: ACCOUNTANTSHIP

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.