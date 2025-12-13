All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 13, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 13, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [one-third of thrice] = once

[it’s found in sushi but not sashimi] = rice

[cross-body garment for a pageant winner] = sash

[count that determines a book’s thickness] = page

[through ___ and thin] = thick

[like the air atop Everest 🏔️] = thin

[word before green for a spruce but not a maple] = Ever

[something behind a weatherman, often] = map

[what the chicken did vis-à-vis the road 🐔] = cross

[dimension that makes things solid] = third

[a dull price for a dozen] = dime

[blood ‘n guts 🫣🐂🩸] = Gore

[🍺 beer ➡️ ___ ⬅️ feeling 🤨] = gut

[🦁 🎶 “can you ___ the love tonight” 🎶 🦁] = feel

[a bit later than today 🌛] = tonight

[root ___ float 🤤] = beer

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 13, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: DOTS

Word 2: INDIE

Word 3: MINTED

Word 4: BESIEGE

Word 5: ARACHNID Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word RACING in the centre Then drop the word BESTED in the centre After that, drop the word INDEED on the right-most side Next, drop the word NOISE from the right-most side Finally, drop the word AMIDST on the left-most side.

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 13, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: SUPERIOR

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : All consonants different: OR

: All consonants different: Category 2: Double Letters: ORANGEWOOD

Double Letters: Category 3: Even number of letters: DABBINGS

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.