All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 14, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 14, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Certain public-transportation guide – BUSMAP

Certain public-transportation guide – 7 Across: Humiliates – SHAMES

Humiliates – 13 Across: Quincy’s multihyphenate daughter – RASHIDA

Quincy’s multihyphenate daughter – 14 Across: One in a rental – TENANT

One in a rental – 15 Across: Grunge band that got its name from a 1965 Russ Meyer film – MUDHONEY

Grunge band that got its name from a 1965 Russ Meyer film – 16 Across: Gently towel off – PATDRY

Gently towel off – 17 Across: “___ the way of training while the spirits in youth are still pliable”: Virgil – ENTERON

“___ the way of training while the spirits in youth are still pliable”: Virgil – 18 Across: FBI head? – FEDERAL

FBI head? – 19 Across: “The Swamp,” to locals – DCAREA

“The Swamp,” to locals – 20 Across: Dot-com that built the Navigator browser – NETSCAPE

Dot-com that built the Navigator browser – 21 Across: Liquid Glass platform – IOS

Liquid Glass platform – 22 Across: Sleep numbers? – SNOOZEFFECTS

Sleep numbers? – 24 Across: Indie band named after a keyboard command – ALTJ

Indie band named after a keyboard command – 26 Across: Ben, to Jerry Stiller – SON

Ben, to Jerry Stiller – 27 Across: Night-vision aid – ROD

Night-vision aid – 28 Across: Consider – DEEM

Consider – 30 Across: “I didn’t know that was possible!” – HOW

“I didn’t know that was possible!” – 32 Across: Ecosystem that typically includes corals – REEF

Ecosystem that typically includes corals – 35 Across: Haul – TOW

Haul – 37 Across: “___ the season …” – TIS

“___ the season …” – 39 Across: Word after moving or sidewalk – SALE

Word after moving or sidewalk – 41 Across: Movement that encourages people to get off social media – APPSTINENCE

Movement that encourages people to get off social media – 46 Across: Common prom-night rental, for short – TUX

Common prom-night rental, for short – 47 Across: Crackers in a popular competitive-eating challenge – SALTINES

Crackers in a popular competitive-eating challenge – 48 Across: Like Last Week Tonight and Saturday Night Live – ONLATE

Like Last Week Tonight and Saturday Night Live – 50 Across: Made a drastic move, maybe – SWERVED

Made a drastic move, maybe – 51 Across: Like the cottage-core aesthetic – BUCOLIC

Like the cottage-core aesthetic – 52 Across: Ingratiate – ENDGEAR

Ingratiate – 53 Across: Examples of excellence – PARAGONS

Examples of excellence – 54 Across: Cancel – NEGGATE

Cancel – 55 Across: Crate ___ (record collector’s activity) – DIGGING

Crate ___ (record collector’s activity) – 56 Across: Swarmed – TEEMED

Swarmed – 57 Across: Part of a stereotypical finance-bro uniform – FLEECE

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Trait of one who likes cheese? – BADTASTE

Trait of one who likes cheese? – 2 Down: One who might walk you down the aisle – USHER

One who might walk you down the aisle – 3 Down: Coastlines – SHORES

Coastlines – 4 Down: Residents of Crete during the Bronze Age – MINOANS

Residents of Crete during the Bronze Age – 5 Down: City that’s home to Sira Fortress – ADEN

City that’s home to Sira Fortress – 6 Down: “___ us what you owe us” (WNBA-union slogan) – PAY

“___ us what you owe us” (WNBA-union slogan) – 7 Down: Famous gatekeeper – STPETER

Famous gatekeeper – 8 Down: Goes toward – HEADSFOR

Goes toward – 9 Down: Doesn’t follow, maybe – ANTECEDES

Doesn’t follow, maybe – 10 Down: Spicy onion-and-tomato curry – MADRAS

Spicy onion-and-tomato curry – 11 Down: Mesmerized – ENRAPT

Mesmerized – 12 Down: Art brut and Bauhaus, e.g. – STYLES

Art brut and Bauhaus, e.g. – 13 Down: What your blood might do when you’re spooked – RUNCOLD

What your blood might do when you’re spooked – 15 Down: They’re known for breaking things – MEDIA

They’re known for breaking things – 18 Down: Hat that might have a tassel – FEZ

Hat that might have a tassel – 20 Down: “Can’t improve upon that!” – NONOTES

“Can’t improve upon that!” – 23 Down: “Color me impressed!” – OOH

“Color me impressed!” – 25 Down: Current event? – JETSTREAM

Current event? – 29 Down: Inspire – MOTIVATE

Inspire – 31 Down: Get the dub, say – WIN

Get the dub, say – 33 Down: Book a table for one, maybe – EATALONE

Book a table for one, maybe – 34 Down: Design that’s characterized by a series of rounded grooves – FLUTING

Design that’s characterized by a series of rounded grooves – 36 Down: Color similar to maroon – WINERED

Color similar to maroon – 38 Down: Calamity causer – SCOURGE

Calamity causer – 40 Down: C-suite types – EXCES

C-suite types – 41 Down: What a thumbs-up emoji might indicate – ASSENT

What a thumbs-up emoji might indicate – 42 Down: Parks and Recreation setting – PAWNEE

Parks and Recreation setting – 43 Down: Future fraternity member – PLEDGE

Future fraternity member – 44 Down: It’s Kind of a Funny Story author Vizzini – NED

It’s Kind of a Funny Story author Vizzini – 45 Down: Confine, as a bird – ENCAGE

Confine, as a bird – 49 Down: Star Battles might test it – LOGIC

Star Battles might test it – 51 Down: Irish-exit, maybe – BAIL

Irish-exit, maybe – 53 Down: Adobe file type – PDF

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 14, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [ball that can show you the future 🔮] = Crystal

[tense about what happens next?] = future

[summoning cry from a DMV clerk ⏭️] = next

[privately message on social media] = DM

[number of Things Hated About You in 1999] = ten

[opposite of fan, when it comes to mail 📬] = Hate

[box that is blue in 🇺🇸, red in 🇬🇧, and green in 🇨🇳] = mail

[⛳️ putting surface] = green

[Luftballon 🎈 (Nena) or Problem 🎤 (Jay-Z) count] = 99

[off-___ (disconcerting 😬)] = putting

[color of bureaucratic tape] = red

[hard-to-spell B in FBI] = bureau

[cheese color for a popular salad dressing] = blue

[macaroni’s signature companion] = cheese

[“Stranger ___” 👾] = Things

[one you ought not take candy from] = Stranger

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 14, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: LORD

Word 2: SPREE

Word 3: CATTY

Word 4: COUGHED

Word 5: DOVETAIL

Word 6: FILAMENT Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word DILATE on the left-most side Then drop the word VEGAN on the right After that, drop the word OUTBIT on the right-most side Next, drop the word CARTEL from the right Now drop the word OSPREY in the centre Finally, drop the word CLOUDED in the centre

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 14, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: ITSELF

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : First half of alphabet only: ELF

: First half of alphabet only: Category 2: All consonants different: ELFIN

All consonants different: Category 3: Even number of letters: INCIPITS

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.