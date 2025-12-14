All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 14, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.
Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 14, 2025
The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:
Click to reveal Across Answers
- 1 Across: Certain public-transportation guide – BUSMAP
- 7 Across: Humiliates – SHAMES
- 13 Across: Quincy’s multihyphenate daughter – RASHIDA
- 14 Across: One in a rental – TENANT
- 15 Across: Grunge band that got its name from a 1965 Russ Meyer film – MUDHONEY
- 16 Across: Gently towel off – PATDRY
- 17 Across: “___ the way of training while the spirits in youth are still pliable”: Virgil – ENTERON
- 18 Across: FBI head? – FEDERAL
- 19 Across: “The Swamp,” to locals – DCAREA
- 20 Across: Dot-com that built the Navigator browser – NETSCAPE
- 21 Across: Liquid Glass platform – IOS
- 22 Across: Sleep numbers? – SNOOZEFFECTS
- 24 Across: Indie band named after a keyboard command – ALTJ
- 26 Across: Ben, to Jerry Stiller – SON
- 27 Across: Night-vision aid – ROD
- 28 Across: Consider – DEEM
- 30 Across: “I didn’t know that was possible!” – HOW
- 32 Across: Ecosystem that typically includes corals – REEF
- 35 Across: Haul – TOW
- 37 Across: “___ the season …” – TIS
- 39 Across: Word after moving or sidewalk – SALE
- 41 Across: Movement that encourages people to get off social media – APPSTINENCE
- 46 Across: Common prom-night rental, for short – TUX
- 47 Across: Crackers in a popular competitive-eating challenge – SALTINES
- 48 Across: Like Last Week Tonight and Saturday Night Live – ONLATE
- 50 Across: Made a drastic move, maybe – SWERVED
- 51 Across: Like the cottage-core aesthetic – BUCOLIC
- 52 Across: Ingratiate – ENDGEAR
- 53 Across: Examples of excellence – PARAGONS
- 54 Across: Cancel – NEGGATE
- 55 Across: Crate ___ (record collector’s activity) – DIGGING
- 56 Across: Swarmed – TEEMED
- 57 Across: Part of a stereotypical finance-bro uniform – FLEECE
Click to reveal Down Answers
- 1 Down: Trait of one who likes cheese? – BADTASTE
- 2 Down: One who might walk you down the aisle – USHER
- 3 Down: Coastlines – SHORES
- 4 Down: Residents of Crete during the Bronze Age – MINOANS
- 5 Down: City that’s home to Sira Fortress – ADEN
- 6 Down: “___ us what you owe us” (WNBA-union slogan) – PAY
- 7 Down: Famous gatekeeper – STPETER
- 8 Down: Goes toward – HEADSFOR
- 9 Down: Doesn’t follow, maybe – ANTECEDES
- 10 Down: Spicy onion-and-tomato curry – MADRAS
- 11 Down: Mesmerized – ENRAPT
- 12 Down: Art brut and Bauhaus, e.g. – STYLES
- 13 Down: What your blood might do when you’re spooked – RUNCOLD
- 15 Down: They’re known for breaking things – MEDIA
- 18 Down: Hat that might have a tassel – FEZ
- 20 Down: “Can’t improve upon that!” – NONOTES
- 23 Down: “Color me impressed!” – OOH
- 25 Down: Current event? – JETSTREAM
- 29 Down: Inspire – MOTIVATE
- 31 Down: Get the dub, say – WIN
- 33 Down: Book a table for one, maybe – EATALONE
- 34 Down: Design that’s characterized by a series of rounded grooves – FLUTING
- 36 Down: Color similar to maroon – WINERED
- 38 Down: Calamity causer – SCOURGE
- 40 Down: C-suite types – EXCES
- 41 Down: What a thumbs-up emoji might indicate – ASSENT
- 42 Down: Parks and Recreation setting – PAWNEE
- 43 Down: Future fraternity member – PLEDGE
- 44 Down: It’s Kind of a Funny Story author Vizzini – NED
- 45 Down: Confine, as a bird – ENCAGE
- 49 Down: Star Battles might test it – LOGIC
- 51 Down: Irish-exit, maybe – BAIL
- 53 Down: Adobe file type – PDF
Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid
Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 14, 2025
Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.
Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers
- [ball that can show you the future 🔮] = Crystal
- [tense about what happens next?] = future
- [summoning cry from a DMV clerk ⏭️] = next
- [privately message on social media] = DM
- [number of Things Hated About You in 1999] = ten
- [opposite of fan, when it comes to mail 📬] = Hate
- [box that is blue in 🇺🇸, red in 🇬🇧, and green in 🇨🇳] = mail
- [⛳️ putting surface] = green
- [Luftballon 🎈 (Nena) or Problem 🎤 (Jay-Z) count] = 99
- [off-___ (disconcerting 😬)] = putting
- [color of bureaucratic tape] = red
- [hard-to-spell B in FBI] = bureau
- [cheese color for a popular salad dressing] = blue
- [macaroni’s signature companion] = cheese
- [“Stranger ___” 👾] = Things
- [one you ought not take candy from] = Stranger
Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 14, 2025
Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.
Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks
- Word 1: LORD
- Word 2: SPREE
- Word 3: CATTY
- Word 4: COUGHED
- Word 5: DOVETAIL
- Word 6: FILAMENT
Follow these steps to get these words:
- Start by dropping the word DILATE on the left-most side
- Then drop the word VEGAN on the right
- After that, drop the word OUTBIT on the right-most side
- Next, drop the word CARTEL from the right
- Now drop the word OSPREY in the centre
- Finally, drop the word CLOUDED in the centre
Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 14, 2025
Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.
Today’s base word is: ITSELF
Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers
- Category 1: First half of alphabet only: ELF
- Category 2: All consonants different: ELFIN
- Category 3: Even number of letters: INCIPITS
That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.