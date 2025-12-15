All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 15, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 15, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across : One might be given on each night of Hanukkah – GIFT

: One might be given on each night of Hanukkah – 5 Across : American Eagle athleisure brand – AERIE

: American Eagle athleisure brand – 6 Across : Occupied – INUSE

: Occupied – 7 Across : Features of some accents – LILTS

: Features of some accents – 8 Across: Dates – SEES

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down : “___ in a Bottle” (Christina Aguilera song with the lyric “You gotta rub me the right way”) – GENIE

: “___ in a Bottle” (Christina Aguilera song with the lyric “You gotta rub me the right way”) – 2 Down : “Victory is mine!” – INRULE

: “Victory is mine!” – 3 Down : Symbols of strength – FISTS

: Symbols of strength – 4 Down : They might be shot out of cannons – TEES

: They might be shot out of cannons – 5 Down: Feels crummy – AILS

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 15, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [usually metaphorical feather location post-accomplishment 🪶] = cap

[quintessentially light companion of a stiff board] = feather

[something hit by the sleepy] = sack

[derm’s concern] = skin

[🎶 “___ me with your best shot” 🎶] = hit

[the kind of policy honesty is] = best

[“you are getting very ___” 😵‍💫] = sleepy

[privacy ___ 👀 (oft-agreed to, seldom read)] = policy

[you might have a soft one for interspecies friendship videos] = spot

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 15, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: HOLE

Word 2: SCREWY

Word 3: TUTORED

Word 4: SUNDIALS Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word TUNDRA on the left-most side Then drop the word TOWELS on the right-most side After that, drop the word SURELY on the left-most side Finally, drop the word CHOKED in the centre.

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 15, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: RELEASE

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Letters in alphabetical order: EEW

: Letters in alphabetical order: Category 2: Alternating vowel consonant: EWE

Alternating vowel consonant: Category 3: Even number of letters: EARNER

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.