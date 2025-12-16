All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 16, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 16, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

1 Across: Exam for HS juniors – PSAT

5 Across: Frozen princess who wants to build a snowman – ANNA

6 Across: ___: For Good (2025 sequel) – WICKED

9 Across: Las Vegas–area venue whose emoji-like mascot is named Orbi – SPHERE

10 Across: Sultanate that has a long tradition of shipbuilding – OMAN

11 Across: One of the R's of R & R – REST

1 Down: Where toe beans are located – PAWS

2 Down: Rhyme for and synonym of clip – SNIP

3 Down: Popeye has a tattoo depicting one on his forearm – ANCHOR

4 Down: "I want to be your plus-one!" – TAKEN

7 Down: The ___ Tour: The Final Show (2025 Taylor Swift docuseries) – ERAS

8 Down: Make an impression – DENT

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 16, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [kind of cup that might harbor a tempest] = Tea

[thermometer figure, for short 🌡️] = temp

[🎭 Martin ➡️ ___ ⬅️ circuit ⚡️] = short

[word after Wal or K] = Mart

[“_Pop Demon Hunters” 🇰🇷] = K

[show potential customers how it works] = Demo

[“___ dare you??” 😤] = how

[you might start your day with one of Joe] = cup

[Biden or DiMaggio ⚾️] = Joe

[participate in an auction 🙋‍♀️] = Bid

[one can be fresh or false] = start

[“The ___ Prince of Bel-Air”] = fresh

[a king’s son 👑] = Prince

[communicate, as grievances] = Air

[pin in charge of a criminal enterprise 🎳] = king

[you can apparently hear one drop when it’s *very* quiet 🤫] = pin

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 16, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: RAIL

Word 2: SHINY

Word 3: FIASCO

Word 4: MOONBEAM Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word INSEAM on the right-most side Then drop the word MOSAIC on the left-most side After that, drop the word RHINO in the centre Finally, drop the word FLATLY in the centre.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 16, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: NATURALLY

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Even number of letters : ALLY

: Even number of letters : Category 2: Exactly 1 ‘D’ : LYARD

Exactly 1 ‘D’ : Category 3: No repeated letters: DACRON

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.