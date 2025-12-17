All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 17, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 17, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Fundamentals – ABCS

Fundamentals – 5 Across: We hold these truths to be self-evident – AXIOMS

We hold these truths to be self-evident – 7 Across: “My God!” in Spanish – DIOSMIO

“My God!” in Spanish – 8 Across: ismercuryinretrograde.com, for example – URL

ismercuryinretrograde.com, for example – 9 Across: Travel like Santa’s sleigh – FLY

Travel like Santa’s sleigh – 10 Across: Shot that might prevent a certain “disease” – COOTIE

Shot that might prevent a certain “disease” – 12 Across: One-on-one learners, maybe – TUTEES

One-on-one learners, maybe – 13 Across: “Here’s a shorter version” – TLDR

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Axl the ___ Is Not a Frog (children’s book about loving your uniqueness) – AXOLOTL

Axl the ___ Is Not a Frog (children’s book about loving your uniqueness) – 2 Down: Muscles worked in curls, for short – BIS

Muscles worked in curls, for short – 3 Down: Like flats rather than heels – COMFIER

Like flats rather than heels – 4 Down: Reacts to receiving the perfect gift, maybe – SMILES

Reacts to receiving the perfect gift, maybe – 5 Down: Make less stuffy – AIROUT

Make less stuffy – 6 Down: Vegan protein source – SOY

Vegan protein source – 7 Down: Channel that helps you after a good cry? – DUCT

Channel that helps you after a good cry? – 11 Down: How I Met Your Mother character who peeks out after meeting Will Shortz at a party – TED

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 17, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [five for popes ✝️ and Super Bowls 🏈] = V

[adjective for a *really* bad villain] = Super

[kind of habit you might try to kick] = bad

[side___ (e.g. Watson 🕵️‍♂️ or Robin 🦇)] = kick

[General with delicious chicken 🇨🇳] = tso

[very small inheritance 🧬] = Gene

[you might take one or tie one 🎀] = Bow

[nil-nil, e.g. ⚽️] = tie

[insult that implies cowardice 🥚] = chicken

[tug of ___] = war

[business size celebrated by politicians] = small

[“not actual ___” (text below a giant Rice Krispie on a box)] = size

[🫛 Jolly Green ➡️ ___ ⬅️ panda 🐼] = giant

[&] = and

[surprising kind of quiz] = pop

[snitch or croon] = sing

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 17, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: LOSE

Word 2: SPURS

Word 3: ASTOUND

Word 4: LINGERIE Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word INTERN in the center Then drop the word SPOUSE on the right-most side After that, drop the word LURED on the right-most side Finally, drop the word LASSOS on the left-most side.

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 17, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: ASSUMING

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : First half of alphabet only: GAB

: First half of alphabet only: Category 2: Even number of letters: AB

Even number of letters: Category 3: Nouns: ABA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.