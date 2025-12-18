All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 18, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 18, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

1 Across: Hadestown background – SET

4 Across: It might be rounded or level: abbr. – TSP

7 Across: Adjective that belongs to us – OUR

8 Across: Many a text that claims to be from your bank – SCAM

10 Across: "Sorry I bumped into you!" – OPE

11 Across: Cocaine Bear actor Russell – KERI

12 Across: People you might visit for 14-Across, casually – THERENTS

14 Across: Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, et cetera – HOLIDAYS

15 Across: "Himerus and ___" (the Spill Canvas song about love and desire) – EROS

16 Across: Greek letter that looks like a p – RHO

17 Across: URL destination – SITE

18 Across: Note from a shy person? – IOU

19 Across: Word after bad or wise – ASS

20 Across: Be choosy, maybe – OPT

1 Down: Takes the edge off, maybe – SOOTHES

2 Down: HBO drama that stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi – EUPHORIA

3 Down: Green-shopping spots? – TREELOTS

4 Down: Voiced one's disapproval – TSKED

5 Down: Board-game storyline – SCENARIO

6 Down: Go from one shindig to another – PARTYHOP

9 Down: Let a good opportunity go by – MISSOUT

13 Down: The Wind ___ (Studio Ghibli film) – RISES

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 18, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [Parker 🕸️, Pan 🧚‍♂️, or Piper 👅🪢] = Peter

[improbable dream with a name inspired by opium smokers] = Pipe

[most famous irrational number 🥧] = pi

[post-anesthetic state] = numb

[“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s ___”] = nest

[upper-crusty NYC Avenue 🌳💰🌳] = Park

[something you might demand your mom remove from your sandwiches] = crust

[text in a tattooed heart ❤️] = mom

[concert or court case location] = venue

[homophone for to and two, ___] = too

[word before jack or barrel] = cracker

[jumping ___ (aka “star jump” 💫)] = jack

[word before shot 🏀 or start ⚡️] = jump

[“cold…cold…warm…warmer…___!”] = hot

[tubular knitted leg garment popular in the 80s] = warmer

[luke___ 🫤] = warm

[temperature of a war with no shooting] = cold

[unfriendly shoulder temperature] = cold

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 18, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Word 1: ARMS
Word 2: ALTO
Word 3: PHRASES
Word 4: DIVIDEND
Word 5: GERANIUM

Word 2: ALTO

Word 3: PHRASES

Word 4: DIVIDEND

Word 5: GERANIUM Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word RADIUM on the right-most side Then drop the word DEVISE on the left-most side After that, drop the word PIRATE on the left-most side After that, drop the word ALMOND on the right-most side Finally, drop the HARASS word in the centre.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 18, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: REPRODUCE

Category 1 : Exactly 5 vowels: CEANOTHUSES
Category 2: Odd number of letters: CEANOTHUSES
Category 3: 6 letters: ESCHAR

: Exactly 5 vowels: Category 2: Odd number of letters: CEANOTHUSES

Odd number of letters: Category 3: 6 letters: ESCHAR

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.