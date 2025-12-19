All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 19, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 19, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Manning brother who attended Ole Miss – ELI

Manning brother who attended Ole Miss – 4 Across: “Work is what you do for others, Liebchen / ___ is what you do for yourself” (Sunday in the Park With George lyrics) – ART

“Work is what you do for others, Liebchen / ___ is what you do for yourself” (Sunday in the Park With George lyrics) – 7 Across: Gingerbread cookies, typically – MEN

Gingerbread cookies, typically – 8 Across: The White Lotus actor James – THEO

The White Lotus actor James – 9 Across: Super Bowl LX halftime-show performer – BADBUNNY

Super Bowl LX halftime-show performer – 11 Across: Partiful product – EVITE

Partiful product – 12 Across: Key to getting closure? – ESC

Key to getting closure? – 14 Across: Indigenous people also known as Arikaras – REES

Indigenous people also known as Arikaras – 15 Across: Cheese typically used in watermelon salad – FETA

Cheese typically used in watermelon salad – 16 Across: ___-AFTRA (Hollywood labor union) – SAG

___-AFTRA (Hollywood labor union) – 17 Across: Deck with a view? – TAROT

Deck with a view? – 18 Across: Shell stations? – TACOBARS

Shell stations? – 20 Across: “No need to wake me!” – IMUP

“No need to wake me!” – 21 Across: Peatey, Peanelope, or Peatrice in Toy Story 3 – PEA

Peatey, Peanelope, or Peatrice in Toy Story 3 – 22 Across: Creature that might sit on your lap while you work – PET

Creature that might sit on your lap while you work – 23 Across: Winter clock setting in L.A. – PST

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Old flames? – EMBERS

Old flames? – 2 Down: Add 20 percent to your bill, say – LEAVEATIP

Add 20 percent to your bill, say – 3 Down: Non-AAA title, typically – INDIEGAME

Non-AAA title, typically – 4 Down: Korean American actor Philip ___ – AHN

Korean American actor Philip ___ – 5 Down: The Sex Lives of College Girls star who performed at Coachella – RENEERAPP

The Sex Lives of College Girls star who performed at Coachella – 6 Down: Shops with a lot of character? – TOYSTORES

Shops with a lot of character? – 8 Down: Election Day: abbr. – TUE

Election Day: abbr. – 10 Down: “Dynamite” band – BTS

“Dynamite” band – 13 Down: Played with a ragdoll, maybe – CATSAT

Played with a ragdoll, maybe – 15 Down: Rad – FAB

Rad – 17 Down: Alternative to bottom or vers – TOP

Alternative to bottom or vers – 19 Down: “Control” + “X” – CUT

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 19, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [“double, double ___ and trouble” 🧙‍♀️🧙‍♀️🧙‍♀️] = toil

[___maker (e.g. Bart Simpson or Dennis the Menace)] = trouble

[generally desirable card in poker] = ace

[serious dare intensifier] = double

[devil on a motorcycle 🏍️💨] = dare

[one on your shoulder giving you bad advice 😇🤷‍♂️😈] = devil

[🧑‍🍳 “Breaking” ➡️ ___ ⬅️ hair day 💈] = bad

[kind of dancers sometimes spinning on their heads] = Break

[“I’m ___-jointed!” (said before someone does something horrible with their fingers)] = double

[messy kind of painting 🖐] = finger

[killer you take] = pain

[un-creatively named Pixar movie featuring Lightning McQueen] = Cars

[word before venture or custody] = joint

[powerful bee or chess piece 🐝] = Queen

[symmetrical letter] = x

[prefix with dent for Poseidon 🧜‍♂️] = tri

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 19, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: STALE

Word 2: UNFURL

Word 3: EASIER

Word 4: MANTEL

Word 5: VANGUARD Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word ANNUAL in the centre Then drop the word MASTER in the centre on the Then drop the word AFIELD on the right-most side After that, drop the word VENTURE on the left-most side Finally, drop the word USUAL on the right-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 19, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: TIMING

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : All consonants different: GAB

: All consonants different: Category 2: No repeated letters: AB

No repeated letters: Category 3: Alternating vowel-consonant: ABET

