All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 2, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 2, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across : Sight on Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise – MIST

: Sight on Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise – 5 Across : “You’re lying about me!” – AMNOT

: “You’re lying about me!” – 7 Across : Leon ___, Grammy-nominated “Mutt” singer – THOMAS

: Leon ___, Grammy-nominated “Mutt” singer – 9 Across : It can help someone reap what they sow – SICKLE

: It can help someone reap what they sow – 10 Across : Chevy SUV named for a lake in the Sierra Nevada – TAHOE

: Chevy SUV named for a lake in the Sierra Nevada – 11 Across: Chopped accoutrements – PANS

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down : Posers might need them – MATS

: Posers might need them – 2 Down : Exclamation from a paintball player, maybe – IMHIT

: Exclamation from a paintball player, maybe – 3 Down : One of many chocolate candies with white sprinkles – SNOCKAP

: One of many chocolate candies with white sprinkles – 4 Down : Thai coconut soup – TOMKHA

: Thai coconut soup – 6 Down : Hook for an ornithologist? – TALON

: Hook for an ornithologist? – 8 Down: Gets – SEES

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 2, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [you might be looking for a Christmas one around now] = tree

[Day preceded by a jolly home invasion] = Christmas

[like a Green Giant or some Ranchers] = jolly

[transparent house containing plants] = Green

[age of concern for the Beatles] = 64

[what the evasive do around the bush] = Beat

[surname for two presidents] = bush

[face count for a traitor] = two

[something lifted by a plastic surgeon] = face

[bag choice] = plastic

[the Gilded one and the Bronze one were separated by about 3,000 years] = age

[third place medal metal 🥉] = Bronze

[place your horse can place for you to win if you place a show bet but not if you place a win bet or a place bet] = third

[animal whose tail hair is used in a $500,000+ mattress] = horse

[number after Fortune 💰 or Indianapolis 🏎️] = 500

[prediction-bearing cookie that is a pinched toroidal shell] = Fortune

[one of too many in some kitchens] = cook

[the place you should exit if you can’t handle the heat 🔥] = kitchen

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 2, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: THEM

Word 2: LESSON

Word 3: POROUS

Word 4: BLIZZARD Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word SHEER in the right Then drop the word CLAUSE on the right-most side After that, drop the word NACHOS on the left-most side Finally, drop the word UPRISE in the center

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 2, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: RECORDED

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : First half of alphabet only: DA

: First half of alphabet only: Category 2: Exactly 5 consonants: AARDVARK

Exactly 5 consonants: Category 3: Even number of letters: KAISER

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.