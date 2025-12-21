All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 21, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 21, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

1 Across: Palindromic family nickname – APPA

5 Across: Island province that introduced a tourist tax in 2024 – BALI

9 Across: Massive and colossal, e.g. – SIZES

14 Across: "About me" blurbs – BIOS

15 Across: It's celebrated with a flag that's light blue, pink, and white – TRANSPRIDE

17 Across: Something taken on the way into the office? – OATH

18 Across: "You know it!" – DARNTOOTIN

19 Across: Charting artists?: abbr. – RNS

20 Across: Assata Shakur's place of exile – CUBA

21 Across: Get the soap off of – RINSE

22 Across: Utter malarkey, for short – TOTALBS

24 Across: Half of a Disney duo – LILO

25 Across: Sights in some midwestern skylines – SILOS

26 Across: Try to be friendly, maybe – MAKENICE

30 Across: Bird that's an Aboriginal culture hero – CROW

31 Across: Getting chips, maybe? – SOBER

32 Across: Slaughterhouse-Five subject – WAR

33 Across: Element next to carbon on the periodic table – BORON

34 Across: It's inspired – AWE

35 Across: Downward dog, for one – ASANA

37 Across: "What ___ we?" – ARE

38 Across: Ride in the desert, maybe – CAMEL

40 Across: Alphabetical middle of seven – LUST

41 Across: 2021 memoir by Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell – HERHONOR

43 Across: Good name for a lion? – DENNY

44 Across: Tañón or Tokarczuk – OLGA

45 Across: Chips whose concept is rumored to have originated at Disneyland – DORITOS

47 Across: Used the five-finger discount – STOLE

49 Across: Russian "no" – NYET

50 Across: "Could you repeat that?" – HUH

51 Across: Apt play for the 49ers? – SHOVELPASS

53 Across: "Dame un ___" (Selena song) – BESO

54 Across: "It is what it is" – LIFEGOESON

55 Across: Part of a neck – FRET

56 Across: It might get lost – CAUSE

57 Across: "The World We ___ Is Us" (Alice Walker poem) – WANT

58 Across: Charges – FEES

1 Down: Call off – ABORT

2 Down: Key part of a movie? – PIANOSCORE

3 Down: Person who creates conflicts of interest – POTSTIRRER

4 Down: Makeup of some crosses – ASH

5 Down: "While we're on the subject…" – BTDUBS

6 Down: Many residents of Dearborn, Michigan – ARABS

7 Down: Shadow of the Tomb Raider protagonist Croft – LARA

8 Down: The Stonewall ___ – INN

9 Down: "Plug your ears if you haven't seen the ending" – SPOILERALERT

10 Down: Type of patch – IRONON

11 Down: What Charles Schulz called "the worst name for a comic strip since Peanuts" – ZITS

12 Down: Gaylord Phoenix author Fake – EDIE

13 Down: C-SPAN abbreviation – SEN

16 Down: Opportunity to demand fair wages, maybe – STRIKE

20 Down: School you might get a full ride to…a very full ride – CLOWNCOLLEGE

23 Down: ___ paratha – ALOO

24 Down: Tag—you're it! – LABEL

26 Down: Word after push or riding – MOWER

27 Down: "You didn't see me!" – IWASNTHERE

28 Down: "Is it not obvious?!" – CANTYOUSEE

29 Down: Chapter of one's life – ERA

31 Down: Where the fa'ataupati was developed – SAMOA

33 Down: Dismissive interjection – BAH

36 Down: Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lee – SUNI

39 Down: Heavenly name – ANGELO

42 Down: Feet that go "clip-clop, clip-clop" – HOOVES

43 Down: "Who ___?" – DOESNT

45 Down: Bladeless-fan company – DYSON

46 Down: Small drinks taken in big gulps, maybe – SHOTS

47 Down: Branch of Islam predominant in Iran – SHIA

48 Down: Sundubu-jjigae ingredient – TOFU

49 Down: Org. that developed memory foam – NASA

51 Down: Setting of a Real Housewives installment, for short – SLC

52 Down: For the love of God, get on it! – PEW

53 Down: Person you might get a matching tattoo with – BFF

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 21, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

[free___ (swim stroke I always called "the crawl") 🏊‍♀️] = Style

[most babies do this before they walk] = crawl

[word after perp or moon] = walk

[display your caboose 🌝] = moon

[taxi 🚖 or red wine (briefly) 🍷] = cab

[misleading herring color] = red

[hike that makes people mad] = tax

[hitch___ 👍] = hike

[🎶 Kool & the ➡️ ___ ⬅️plank 🏴‍☠️] = Gang

[___ B (your backup ___)] = plan

[_YO_ (🍺 not provided)] = B

[when repeated, a toy consisting of a pair of joined discs between which a string is attached and wound] = YO

[word before bean or cheese] = string

[a dog one might squeak 🐾] = toy

[pip___ (bully’s insult)] = squeak

[you might try to ride a mechanical one at a bar 🐂] = bull

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 21, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Word 1: DOPE

Word 2: LABS

Word 3: TALON

Word 4: ENTREE

Word 5: CADUCEUS

Word 6: TELEPORT Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word DECOR in the centre Then drop the word TENURE on the left-most side Again, drop the word CATTLE on the left-most side After that, drop the word ABOUT on the right-most After that, drop the word ELAPSE on the left-most side Finally, drop the word DOZENS on the right-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 21, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: SURPRISING

Category 1 : FIRST HALF OF ALPHABET ONLY : GAB

Category 2: ALL CONSONANTS DIFFERENT : AB

ALL CONSONANTS DIFFERENT : Category 3: ALTERNATING VOWEL-CONSONANT: ABACAS

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.