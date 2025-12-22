All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 22, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 22, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: “___ your heart” – BLESS

6 Across: Number of nights of Hanukkah – EIGHT

7 Across: Say "Yeah, totally—me too" – AGREE

8 Across: Sound from a baby bird – CHEEP

9 Across: Start of a URL for a site that encrypts your connection – HTTPS

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Hot spot for shell collectors – BEACH

2 Down: Illuminate, as a menorah – LIGHT

3 Down: Great bird depicted in the National Audubon Society logo – EGRET

4 Down: Lamb Chop, e.g. – SHEEP

5 Down: They're all part of the process – STEPS

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 22, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [“___ to Train Your Dragon” 🐉] = how

[word after bullet or runaway or potty] = Train

[one that oughtn’t call the kettle black] = pot

[minimalist way to take your coffee] = black

[air resistance, e.g.] = Drag

[like some bars, vans, and skirts] = mini

[love letters? 💞] = xo

[it might be true or tough or unconditional] = love

[a ___ act to follow] = tough

[you might be advised to ___ your dreams 😴 or the money 💰] = follow

[👖 pocket ➡️ ___ ⬅️ laundering 🧺] = money

[where, vis-à-vis the table, some shady business is conducted] = under

[colors, when shown, reveal one’s character or intentions] = true

[uses crayons in a book with no words 🖍️] = colors

[Charles who performed “Hit the Road Jack” and “Georgia on My Mind” 🕶️] = ray

[reading material for a psychic 🔮] = Mind

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 22, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: MORN

Word 2: SHOUTS

Word 3: ALLERGY

Word 4: PASTRAMI Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word STEAMY on the right-most side Then drop the word PALLOR on the left-most side After that, drop the word SHRUGS on the right-most side Finally, drop the word AMOUNT on the left-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 22, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: AUTHOR

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Exactly 1 vowel: HORKS

: Exactly 1 vowel: Category 2: Alternating vowel-consonant: SAB

Alternating vowel-consonant: Category 3: Odd numbers of letters: ABA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.