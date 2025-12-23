All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 23, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 23, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Props for some magicians – SAWS

Props for some magicians – 5 Across: Prepares gifts – WRAPS

Prepares gifts – 7 Across: BoJack Horseman actor Will – ARNETT

BoJack Horseman actor Will – 9 Across: “I can’t do that right now, sweetie” – NODEAR

“I can’t do that right now, sweetie” – 10 Across: Wheel of Fortune segment? – WEDGE

Wheel of Fortune segment? – 11 Across: Ascended – ROSE

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Bird a-swimming in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” – SWAN

Bird a-swimming in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” – 2 Down: Ammo for Cupid – ARROW

Ammo for Cupid – 3 Down: “I Wonder as I ___” (folk hymn) – WANDER

“I Wonder as I ___” (folk hymn) – 4 Down: ___ Summer (trend of men embracing skimpy swimwear) – SPEEDO

___ Summer (trend of men embracing skimpy swimwear) – 6 Down: A few bucks? – STAGS

A few bucks? – 8 Down: Christmas fixture that might be covered in tinsel – TREE

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 23, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [word after wedding 🎊 or bad 📶] = Reception

[💥 shotgun ➡️ ___ ⬅️ cake 🍰] = wedding

[vivid shade of pink 🔥] = hot

[color you might be tickled 🤗] = pink

[Y2K in Pompeii] = mm

[number that can play at *that* game] = 2

[a detective might suspect foul ___ 🎭] = play

[⚾️ fair or ➡️ ___ ⬅️-mouthed 🤬] = foul

[when repeated, something wielded by a cheerleader 📣] = Pom

[wash you gargle 😁] = mouth

[a car one *looks* like it would be fun to walk through 🧽] = wash

[an armored one is full of 💰] = car

[long limb of the law] = arm

[one might be prime or negative (but it’s not)] = number

[kind of feedback that is hard to hear] = negative

[“___ in the day” ⏪] = back

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 23, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: MINE

Word 2: ADDLES

Word 3: QUIETLY

Word 4: CORDUROY Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word ORDERLY on the right-most side Then drop the word QUILTS in the centre After that, drop the word CADDIE on the left-most side Finally, drop the word MONEY on the right-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 23, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: LANGUAGE

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Adjectives: AGELONG

: Adjectives: Category 2: More consonants than vowels: ELONGATING

More consonants than vowels: Category 3: First half of alphabet only: GAL

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.