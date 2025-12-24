All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 24, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 24, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: 9-Across topper – BOW

9-Across topper – 4 Across: Judaism : kosher :: Islam : ___ – HALAL

Judaism : kosher :: Islam : ___ – 6 Across: Warm and friendly – CORDIAL

Warm and friendly – 8 Across: Character for whom Jamie learns Portuguese, in Love Actually – AURELIA

Character for whom Jamie learns Portuguese, in Love Actually – 9 Across: It might be kept under wraps – PRESENT

It might be kept under wraps – 10 Across: British business abbreviation – LTD

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Wooden container that characters throw in Donkey Kong games – BARREL

Wooden container that characters throw in Donkey Kong games – 2 Down: Like a firstborn sibling – OLDEST

Like a firstborn sibling – 3 Down: Sobbed loudly – WAILED

Sobbed loudly – 4 Down: Time piece? – HOUR

Time piece? – 5 Down: Past participle that’s often used incorrectly – LAIN

Past participle that’s often used incorrectly – 6 Down: Word after salary or pen – CAP

Word after salary or pen – 7 Down: Back muscle, for short – LAT

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 24, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [something you have the right to remain (at least in 🇺🇸)] = Silent

[___ Street might be the ___ drag in your town] = main

[insulting term for a dish towel] = rag

[“I have neither the time nor the crayons necessary to explain this to you”, e.g.] = insult

[unit of sunshine ☀️] = ray

[leg part guarded by soccer players ⚽️] = shin

[boot___ (like illicit booze or music) 🍗] = leg

[seep out slowly or exude (as charisma, maybe)] = ooze

[“‘Twas the ___ before Christmas” 🎄] = Night

[is in the past] = was

[gossip 🍽️] = dish

[half ___ 2 🕝] = past

[time for a show at the Super Bowl 🎤🎶] = half

[seek out strikes and spares] = Bowl

[hide and ___ 🙈] = seek

[three-wheeled conveyance, for short] = trike

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 24, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: LEER

Word 2: RETAIN

Word 3: MOMENT

Word 4: PLETHORA Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word METEOR in the centre Then drop the word MANTA on the right-most side After that, drop the word PROTEIN on the left-most Finally, drop the word ELDER in the centre.

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 24, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: ARITHMETIC

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : More vowels than consonants: CABOOSE

: More vowels than consonants: Category 2: 8 letters: CABOOSES

8 letters: Category 3: Double letters: ESCALLONIA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.