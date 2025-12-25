All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 25, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 25, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across : “Musée des Beaux ___” (W. H. Auden poem) – ARTS

: “Musée des Beaux ___” (W. H. Auden poem) – 5 Across : Holiday garland whose shape this grid resembles – WREATH

: Holiday garland whose shape this grid resembles – 7 Across : Sound from a “clanker,” maybe – BEEBOP

: Sound from a “clanker,” maybe – 9 Across : Far from friendly – ICY

: Far from friendly – 10 Across : Tax-prep expert – CPA

: Tax-prep expert – 11 Across : ___’s Homemade (pasta-sauce company) – RAO

: ___’s Homemade (pasta-sauce company) – 12 Across : “Good tidings we bring to you and your ___” – KIN

: “Good tidings we bring to you and your ___” – 13 Across : Percussion ensemble in many parades – DRUMLINE

: Percussion ensemble in many parades – 16 Across : Throughout – DURING

: Throughout – 17 Across: Message on Slack, say – PING

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down : Question asked on Christmas morning, maybe – AREYOUP

: Question asked on Christmas morning, maybe – 2 Down : One curl or press – REP

: One curl or press – 3 Down : It might get opened at a bar – TAB

: It might get opened at a bar – 4 Down : Mantel piece? – STOCKING

: Mantel piece? – 5 Down : “You need ID to enter” sign – WECARD

: “You need ID to enter” sign – 6 Down : “I’m ___ for the best!” – HOPING

: “I’m ___ for the best!” – 7 Down : One of 184 in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” – BIRD

: One of 184 in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” – 8 Down : Window segment that might be frosted – PANE

: Window segment that might be frosted – 14 Down : Means of obtaining some inside info? – MRI

: Means of obtaining some inside info? – 15 Down: Nickname for the matriarch in Bob’s Burgers – LIN

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 25, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [not just small 🔍] = tiny

[domain for retail cop with limited authority] = mall

[what gets pinned on the donkey 🫏] = tail

[Kong of video games 🦍🕹️] = donkey

[word after Olympic or Hunger] = games

[“I don’t like your ___” (says your mom after you “thank” her for the sweater vest 🎁)] = tone

[“you can ___ me later” 😜] = thank

[when you will see the alligator? 🐊] = later

[know-it-___ 🫵] = all

[🎶 “every ___ and then I fall apart” 🎶 🌞🌚❤️] = now

[cat-___ reflexes 🐱] = like

[show off 💪] = flex

[___case ___down (thrilling “Price is Right” finale)] = show

[🏈 Jerry ➡️ ___ ⬅️ and beans 🫘] = rice

[Ben’s partner in rime? 🍦] = Jerry

[alternative full, with respect to time, for a job] = part

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 25, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: SPIN

Word 2: BOAS

Word 3: ROTTING

Word 4: BAGUETTE

Word 5: FOOTWEAR Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word BOOTEE on the left-most side Then drop the word GUITAR on the right-most side After that, drop the word OBOIST in the centre Finally, drop the word SPONGE in the centre.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 25, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: ACQUIRE

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Double Letters: ACQUIREE

: Double Letters: Category 2: Exactly 2 consonants: EACH

Exactly 2 consonants: Category 3: Odd number of letters: ACHALASIA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.