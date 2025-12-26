All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 26, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 26, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

1 Across: Tampon alternative – PAD

4 Across: Business that might offer snail-mucin treatments – SPA

7 Across: Apply – USE

8 Across: Win a Date With ___ Hamilton – TAD

9 Across: "Checks out" – THATSCANS

13 Across: Log, maybe – DIARY

14 Across: 2024 romantic comedy about a snowman that comes to life as a sexy guy – HOTFROSTY

18 Across: "Whatever!" – ASIFICARE

19 Across: It can be found under some feathers – TAR

20 Across: "___ is me!" – WOE

21 Across: Verb that sounds like an interjection – EKE

22 Across: Like the name Sue, for an attorney – APT

23 Across: It was awesome in the 1980s – RAD

24 Across: Word that might turn a girlfriend into a fiancée – YES

1 Down: "Woman Blocks Off Afternoon to ___ Duvet Cover Back On" (Reductress headline) – PUT

2 Down: Product of some eruptions – ASH

3 Down: Totally depleted – DEADTIRED

4 Down: Keeps one's distance, maybe – STAYSAWAY

5 Down: It has a home on the range – PAN

6 Down: Spots on TV? – ADS

10 Down: Spat – TIFF

11 Down: That's a wrap! – SARI

12 Down: Shoe that might be adorned with Jibbitz charms – CROC

14 Down: Opposite of a stan – HATER

15 Down: First Asian player to hold the top rank in tennis singles – OSAKA

16 Down: Will-they-won't-they, e.g. – TROPE

17 Down: Chucks – YEETS

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 26, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [city served by Charles de Gaulle airport ✈️] = Paris

[syllable that is a Cuban dance, when tripled 💃💃💃] = Cha

[billionaire Mark who is a Shark 🦈🇨🇺] = Cuban

[name that is a target for a conman] = Mark

[Walmart competitor 🎯] = target

[Great White creature] = Shark

[⚔️ Alexander the ➡️ ___ ⬅️ “minds think alike” 🧠🧠] = Great

[Luthor who is always looking to get his hands on some Kryptonite 👨‍🦲] = lex

[journey taken on LSD, perhaps 😵‍💫] = trip

[acid initials 💊] = LSD

[Stefani Germanotta ___ Lady Gaga] = aka

[companion with “googoo” for a baby 👶] = Gaga

[“die Sprache, in der dieser Hinweis verfasst ist”, e.g. 🇩🇪] = German

[word after head or stomach or heart ❤️‍🩹] = ache

[Ernst whose name marks the sound barrier 🔉💥] = mach

[The Great ___ Reef 🪸🇦🇺🪸] = barrier

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 26, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: ACHE

Word 2: OUSTS

Word 3: OCTAVE

Word 4: CRONIES

Word 4: BREADBOX Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word RADIO in the centre Then drop the word CONVEX on the right-most side After that, drop the word ROTATES on the right-most side After that, drop the word CAUSES on the right-most side Finally, drop the word BOTCH on the left-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 26, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: ASSOCIATE

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Exactly 2 vowels: ATE

: Exactly 2 vowels: Category 2: Odd number of letters: ATE

Odd number of letters: Category 3: Exactly 1 ‘M’at: ATEMOYA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.