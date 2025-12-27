All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 27, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 27, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [box you wind 🎶] = Music

[“fart” = “pass gas” = “break ___” 💨] = wind

[cue the first shot? 🎱] = break

[pedal that you might put to the metal 🏎️] = gas

[🪑 stay ➡️ ___ ⬅️ up a fight 👊] = put

[word after snowball or food 🥊] = fight

[card that tells you what to say 🪧] = cue

[stamp you can eat off of?] = food

[post office purchase 📬] = stamp

[invisible waves received in your car 🌊] = Radio

[a heat one is dangerous 🥵] = wave

[management class for hotheads] = anger

[word after bobble or Mr. Potato] = head

[Marley 🇯🇲 or Sagat 🏠] = bob

[droop] = Sag

[dig in 🪏] = eat

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 27, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: EAGLE

Word 2: PATSY

Word 3: LARGE

Word 4: NEEDLED

Word 5: PROPHECY Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word PEOPLE on the left-most side Then drop the word LEDGE in the centre After that, drop the word PARSEC in the centre Next, drop the word NEATLY on the left-most side Finally, drop the word RAGGEDY in the centre

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 27, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: ACHIEVED

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : No repeated letters: DA

: No repeated letters: Category 2: More consonants than vowels: AARDVARK

More consonants than vowels: Category 3: Exactly 2 consonants: KAKA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.