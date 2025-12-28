All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 28, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 28, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Opposite of a pan – RAVEREVIEW

Opposite of a pan – 11 Across: “In memoriam” piece, for short – OBIT

“In memoriam” piece, for short – 15 Across: Like someone who’s engaged, at a singles bar – INELIGIBLE

Like someone who’s engaged, at a singles bar – 16 Across: Minor league – BUSH

Minor league – 17 Across: Hard-to-quantify emotional condition, for a group – TEAMMORALE

Hard-to-quantify emotional condition, for a group – 18 Across: Car for a star, maybe – LIMO

Car for a star, maybe – 19 Across: Sharp-tipped tools – AWLS

Sharp-tipped tools – 20 Across: Place where workers expose veins – MINE

Place where workers expose veins – 21 Across: Tons – PILES

Tons – 22 Across: Have second thoughts, maybe – BALK

Have second thoughts, maybe – 23 Across: Herb that has a stinging variety – NETTLE

Herb that has a stinging variety – 24 Across: Nice way to denounce somebody? – JACCUSE

Nice way to denounce somebody? – 28 Across: Cirque du ___ – SOLEIL

Cirque du ___ – 29 Across: Some green fundraisers? – PROAMS

Some green fundraisers? – 30 Across: Quick refresher – POWERNAP

Quick refresher – 32 Across: Hidden ___ (if-you-know-you-know spots) – GEMS

Hidden ___ (if-you-know-you-know spots) – 33 Across: Certain Anabaptist group – AMISH

Certain Anabaptist group – 35 Across: Pokémon that evolves into Kadabra – ABRA

Pokémon that evolves into Kadabra – 36 Across: Chocolatier, say? – SWEETGIG

Chocolatier, say? – 38 Across: Consume crudités, for example – EATRAW

Consume crudités, for example – 40 Across: Drawing Hands artist – ESCHER

Drawing Hands artist – 41 Across: Some red flags – CAVEATS

Some red flags – 42 Across: Items coveted in The Rainbow Fish – SCALES

Items coveted in The Rainbow Fish – 43 Across: On-line bait? – LURE

On-line bait? – 44 Across: Steel, e.g. – ALLOY

Steel, e.g. – 45 Across: Mini-___ (convenience store) – MART

Mini-___ (convenience store) – 46 Across: Food celebrated at a museum in Austin, Minnesota – SPAM

Food celebrated at a museum in Austin, Minnesota – 50 Across: Garlands hung throughout the year – LEIS

Garlands hung throughout the year – 51 Across: “It pains me to do this, but…” – DONTHATEME

“It pains me to do this, but…” – 53 Across: Initialism for a Black dialect – AAVE

Initialism for a Black dialect – 54 Across: Stays drawn – ENDSINATIE

Stays drawn – 55 Across: ___ Scott v. Sandford – DRED

___ Scott v. Sandford – 56 Across: Finish line of the rat race, maybe – EASYSTREET

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Moreno who was awarded a 2018 Peabody – RITA

Moreno who was awarded a 2018 Peabody – 2 Down: Afresh – ANEW

Afresh – 3 Down: Saltimbocca protein – VEAL

Saltimbocca protein – 4 Down: Common canopy liners – ELMS

Common canopy liners – 5 Down: Thing that’s salted for some margaritas – RIM

Thing that’s salted for some margaritas – 6 Down: Rubs the right way? – EGOMASSAGES

Rubs the right way? – 7 Down: Mannish – VIRILE

Mannish – 8 Down: Morgan Stanley or Barclays: abbr. – IBANK

Morgan Stanley or Barclays: abbr. – 9 Down: Magazine found in a best-seller list? – ELLE

Magazine found in a best-seller list? – 10 Down: Itty-bitty – WEE

Itty-bitty – 11 Down: Completely destroy – OBLITERATE

Completely destroy – 12 Down: Source of some undercover support? – BUILTINBRA

Source of some undercover support? – 13 Down: “One of you squealed!” – ISMELLARAT

“One of you squealed!” – 14 Down: More than that? – THOSE

More than that? – 21 Down: Soccer legend whose jersey number was once projected on Christ the Redeemer – PELE

Soccer legend whose jersey number was once projected on Christ the Redeemer – 22 Down: Ski ___ – BUM

Ski ___ – 23 Down: “Boy, do I have a story for you!” – NOWHEARTHIS

“Boy, do I have a story for you!” – 24 Down: Legacy image files: abbr. – JPEGS

Legacy image files: abbr. – 25 Down: Question to which “Crystal” might be a reply – AREWECLEAR

Question to which “Crystal” might be a reply – 26 Down: Fills up, as a dance floor – COMESALIVE

Fills up, as a dance floor – 27 Down: “That settles that!” – CASECLOSED

“That settles that!” – 28 Across: “Help Wanted” sign? – SOS

“Help Wanted” sign? – 30 Down: Playground game that combines spelling and basketball – PIG

Playground game that combines spelling and basketball – 31 Down: Fitting rhyme for claws – PAWS

Fitting rhyme for claws – 34 Down: Space station that was returned to Earth in 2001 – MIR

Space station that was returned to Earth in 2001 – 37 Down: Gender-neutral pronoun – THEY

Gender-neutral pronoun – 39 Down: Constitution or Wisconsin, in D.C. – AVE

Constitution or Wisconsin, in D.C. – 41 Down: Greeting perfected by debutantes – CURTSY

Greeting perfected by debutantes – 42 Down: Word before days or dressing – SALAD

Word before days or dressing – 43 Down: Touches down – LANDS

Touches down – 45 Down: ___ Patel (CEO who attended the 2025 Met Gala with a robotic dog) – MONA

___ Patel (CEO who attended the 2025 Met Gala with a robotic dog) – 46 Down: Headliner, maybe – STAR

Headliner, maybe – 47 Down: Tennis great Sampras – PETE

Tennis great Sampras – 48 Down: Bonne ___ – AMIE

Bonne ___ – 49 Down: Encounter – MEET

Encounter – 51 Down: Star Wars actor Billy ___ Williams – DEE

Star Wars actor Billy ___ Williams – 52 Down: Colony resident – ANT

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 28, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [Barbie’s plus one] = ken

[place to open a tab without a browser] = Bar

[eye___ 🤨] = brow

[“___ or minus”] = plus

[sign that’s a *little* longer than a hyphen 📏] = minus

[Chicken that warned the sky was falling ⚠️🐔] = little

[diver who generally does not get wet] = sky

[what a boxer takes in a fixed fight 🤿] = dive

[they might be little green 🛸 or In Black 🕶️] = Men

[color for some serious magic 🔮 or belts 🥋] = Black

[conveyor ___] = belt

[color of a screen that gets heavy use in Marvel movies] = green

[gaze at in awe 🦸] = Marvel

[something you might be projecting on] = screen

[word after housing, research, or Manhattan 💣] = project

[bowler or beret] = hat

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 28, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: LASTS

Word 2: ALIEN

Word 3: TROUT

Word 4: APRICOT

Word 5: SNARLED

Word 6: INMATURE Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word INMATE on the left-most side Then drop the word PARLOR on the centre After that, drop the word STRICT in the left-most side After that, drop the word AROUND in the right-most side After that, drop the word ALLIES in the left-most side Finally, drop the word ASTUTE in the right-most side.

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 28, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: IMPOSING

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Odd number of letters : GAB

: Odd number of letters : Category 2: More consonants than vowels : ABACK

More consonants than vowels : Category 3: No repeated letters : KADI

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.