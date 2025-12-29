All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 29, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 29, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

1 Across: "Just one ___!" ("BRB!") – SEC

“Just one ___!” (“BRB!”) – 4 Across: Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara drama about lesbian identity set in the 1952–53 holiday season – CAROL

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara drama about lesbian identity set in the 1952–53 holiday season – 6 Across: Set things right, maybe – ATONE

Set things right, maybe – 7 Across: Mountain feature – RIDGE

Mountain feature – 8 Across: Walk on tiptoe – SNEAK

1 Down: Material for some pillowcases – SATIN

Material for some pillowcases – 2 Down: Eat away at – ERODE

Eat away at – 3 Down: Barrel-shaped Afro Cuban drum – CONGA

Barrel-shaped Afro Cuban drum – 4 Down: The Game of Life vehicles – CARS

The Game of Life vehicles – 5 Down: Scallion relative – LEEK



Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 29, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

[letter formed by raising both arms overhead and bringing your hands together at the fingertips, while keeping your arms straight] = A

[“___ and out” 👋] = over

[letter formed by extending both arms to one side of the body and curving them inward toward each other, without the hands touching, to form a rounded arc] = C

[“that goes ___ saying” (or does it?)] = without

[second word of the 🇺🇸 national anthem] = say

[letter formed by placing both hands on the top of your head with fingers curled down, elbows bent outward just above shoulder height] = M

[anatomical macaroni shape] = elbow

[cop or clown conveyance 🤡] = car

[🎶 “people all over the world, join ___, start a love train” 🎶] = hands

[you might fall in it 💘] = love

[letter formed by raising both arms straight overhead, angled at 45º outward from the shoulders] = Y

[one can be obtuse] = angle

[take advantage of] = use

[Beethoven’s middle name? 🚐] = van

[borscht ingredient 🥣] = Beet

[🤗 welcomed with open ➡️ ___ ⬅️ race 🔫] = arms

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 29, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Word 1: HOGS

Word 2: BULGE

Word 3: HACKNEY

Word 4: PEDESTAL Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word DENTAL on the right-most side Then drop the word HECKLE on the left-most side After that, drop the word BUGGY in the right-most side Finally, drop the word AHORSE in the centre.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 29, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: DISCOUNT

Category 1 : Exactly 1 'T': COUNT

: Exactly 1 ‘T’: Category 2: More vowels than consonants: TABLEAU

More vowels than consonants: Category 3: Nouns: AUDAD

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.