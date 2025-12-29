Home » Puzzles » All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 29, 2025)

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 29, 2025)

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 29, 2025)

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 29, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers
  • 1 Across: “Just one ___!” (“BRB!”) – SEC
  • 4 Across: Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara drama about lesbian identity set in the 1952–53 holiday season – CAROL
  • 6 Across: Set things right, maybe – ATONE
  • 7 Across: Mountain feature – RIDGE
  • 8 Across: Walk on tiptoe – SNEAK

Click to reveal Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Material for some pillowcases – SATIN
  • 2 Down: Eat away at – ERODE
  • 3 Down: Barrel-shaped Afro Cuban drum – CONGA
  • 4 Down: The Game of Life vehicles – CARS
  • 5 Down: Scallion relative – LEEK

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid
Today's The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 29, 2025

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 29, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers
  • [letter formed by raising both arms overhead and bringing your hands together at the fingertips, while keeping your arms straight] = A
  • [“___ and out” 👋] = over
  • [letter formed by extending both arms to one side of the body and curving them inward toward each other, without the hands touching, to form a rounded arc] = C
  • [“that goes ___ saying” (or does it?)] = without
  • [second word of the 🇺🇸 national anthem] = say
  • [letter formed by placing both hands on the top of your head with fingers curled down, elbows bent outward just above shoulder height] = M
  • [anatomical macaroni shape] = elbow
  • [cop or clown conveyance 🤡] = car
  • [🎶 “people all over the world, join ___, start a love train” 🎶] = hands
  • [you might fall in it 💘] = love
  • [letter formed by raising both arms straight overhead, angled at 45º outward from the shoulders] = Y
  • [one can be obtuse] = angle
  • [take advantage of] = use
  • [Beethoven’s middle name? 🚐] = van
  • [borscht ingredient 🥣] = Beet
  • [🤗 welcomed with open ➡️ ___ ⬅️ race 🔫] = arms
Today's The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 29, 2025

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 29, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks
  • Word 1: HOGS
  • Word 2: BULGE
  • Word 3: HACKNEY
  • Word 4: PEDESTAL
Today's The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 29, 2025

Follow these steps to get these words:

  1. Start by dropping the word DENTAL on the right-most side
  2. Then drop the word HECKLE on the left-most side
  3. After that, drop the word BUGGY in the right-most side
  4. Finally, drop the word AHORSE in the centre.

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 29, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: DISCOUNT

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers
  • Category 1: Exactly 1 ‘T’: COUNT
  • Category 2: More vowels than consonants: TABLEAU
  • Category 3: Nouns: AUDAD
Today's The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 29, 2025

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1440 (December 29, 2025)

Soxer Meaning – Crossword Clue Answers

The Telegraph Plusword 1,317 Answers Today: December 29, 2025

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 29, 2025

“Bunny on the Hollywood…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December...

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1340: December 29, 2025

Today’s Hurdle #1458 Answer – December 29, 2025

“Married life turns cold after…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today:...

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1389 (December 29, 2025)

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 29, 2025)