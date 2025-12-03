All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 3, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 3, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 : Across Number that changes on one’s birthday – AGE

: Number that changes on one’s birthday – 4 : Across “ur so right” – TRU

: “ur so right” – 7 : Across Number of tracks on Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft – TEN

: Number of tracks on Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft – 8 : Across Chuckle syllable – HEH

: Chuckle syllable – 9 : Across “Wheels up” est. – ETD

: “Wheels up” est. – 10 : Across What might come after some months or years – AGO

: What might come after some months or years – 11 : Across Animal spotted on a safari? – CHEETAH

: Animal spotted on a safari? – 13 : Across High school in Grease – RYDELL

: High school in Grease – 14 : Across First over-the-counter daily birth-control medication – OPILL

: First over-the-counter daily birth-control medication – 15: Across Drenches – WETS

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 : Down Had a helping of humble pie – ATECROW

: Had a helping of humble pie – 2 : Down “Prepare yourself for some excitement!” – GETHYPE

: “Prepare yourself for some excitement!” – 3 : Down Said “It’s not you—it’s me,” for example – ENEDIT

: Said “It’s not you—it’s me,” for example – 4 : Down “Get me with those green eyes, baby, as the lights go down / Give me something ___ haunt me when you’re not around” – THATLL

: “Get me with those green eyes, baby, as the lights go down / Give me something ___ haunt me when you’re not around” – 5 : Down Fit for a king – REGAL

: Fit for a king – 6 : Down “This does not look good!” – UHOH

: “This does not look good!” – 12: Down Ursula’s minions – EELS

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 3, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [you might be looking for a Christmas one around now] = tree

[Day preceded by a jolly home invasion] = Christmas

[like a Green Giant or some Ranchers] = jolly

[transparent house containing plants] = Green

[age of concern for the Beatles] = 64

[what the evasive do around the bush] = Beat

[surname for two presidents] = bush

[face count for a traitor] = two

[something lifted by a plastic surgeon] = face

[bag choice] = plastic

[the Gilded one and the Bronze one were separated by about 3,000 years] = age

[third place medal metal 🥉] = Bronze

[place your horse can place for you to win if you place a show bet but not if you place a win bet or a place bet] = third

[animal whose tail hair is used in a $500,000+ mattress] = horse

[number after Fortune 💰 or Indianapolis 🏎️] = 500

[prediction-bearing cookie that is a pinched toroidal shell] = Fortune

[one of too many in some kitchens] = cook

[the place you should exit if you can’t handle the heat 🔥] = kitchen

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 3, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: ALTER

Word 2: LEARN

Word 3: EFFIGY

Word 4: CINNAMON Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word INFAMY in the right Then drop the word FEIGN on the right-most side After that, drop the word CELLAR on the left-most side Finally, drop the word ASTERN on the right-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 3, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: POCKET

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Last half of alphabet only: TO

: Last half of alphabet only: Category 2: Exactly 1 ‘W’: OARSWOMAN

Exactly 1 ‘W’: Category 3: Adjectives: ANTICENSORSHIP

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.