All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 30, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 30, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Like the red character in Inside Out – MAD

Like the red character in Inside Out – 4 Across: Time for a middle-of-the-night snack, maybe – ONEAM

Time for a middle-of-the-night snack, maybe – 7 Across: More than one has been planted on the moon: abbr. – USFLAG

More than one has been planted on the moon: abbr. – 9 Across: Pluck, as an eyebrow hair – TWEEZE

Pluck, as an eyebrow hair – 10 Across: See 1-Down – HEAVEN

See 1-Down – 11 Across: GPS suggestions: abbr. – RTES

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: With 10-Across, where the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot is said to ascend after being consumed – MOUTH

With 10-Across, where the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot is said to ascend after being consumed – 2 Down: Format of a Jeopardy clue – ANSWER

Format of a Jeopardy clue – 3 Down: Opposite of a victory – DEFEAT

Opposite of a victory – 5 Down: Pain-relief medication – ALEVE

Pain-relief medication – 6 Down: Puzzles that might be made of hedges – MAZES

Puzzles that might be made of hedges – 8 Down: ___ Beta (people born from 2025 to 2039, for short) – GEN

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 30, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [what to do while the iron is hot ⚡️] = strike

[fist material for a tyrant] = iron

[bump that replaced the handshake for a while starting in 2020] = fist

[most commonly used bill denomination in 🇺🇸] = 20

[a speed one is meant to slow you down 🚗💨] = bump

[number 1 in the bathroom 🏆] = pee

[age you were at birth in South Korea 🇰🇷 (until 2023)] = 1

[cardinal direction associated with ⬇️] = South

[material you might discover in your belly button] = lint

[a powerful person might have their finger on one] = button

[to refuse to lift one is very lazy] = finger

[word after ski ⛷️ or face 😳] = lift

[🍺 beer ➡️ ___ ⬅️ dancer 🕺] = belly

[event in a gym with chaperones] = dance

[place that sounds like a nickname for James 🏋️‍♀️] = gym

[spreadable traffic snarl] = Jam

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 30, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: LICE

Word 2: TURN

Word 3: LIQUIDS

Word 4: SHOELACE Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word SHOULD on the left-most side Then drop the word QUINCE on the right-most side After that, drop the word TIRES on the right-most side Finally, drop the word LILAC on the left-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 30, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: DETERMINE

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : First half of alphabet only: EACH

: First half of alphabet only: Category 2: Exactly 2 ‘R’s: ACHLORHYDRIA

Exactly 2 ‘R’s: Category 3: Alternating vowel-consonant: ABASED

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.