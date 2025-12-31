Home » Puzzles » All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 31, 2025)

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 31, 2025)

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 31, 2025)

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 31, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers
  • 1 Across: ___-shot performance (multi-camera-recorded live stage production) – PRO
  • 4 Across: “New year, new ___” (reinvention motto) – YOU
  • 7 Across: It comes with a charge – ION
  • 8 Across: Certification many firefighters have: abbr. – EMT
  • 9 Across: “She loves me; she loves me ___” – NOT
  • 10 Across: Background that can be struck – SET
  • 11 Across: Advanced degree? – NTH
  • 12 Across: ___-de-France – ILE
  • 13 Across: Literary device? – EREADER
  • 15 Across: Tends to a boxer? – DOGSITS
  • 16 Across: Amphibians depicted in Chinese jin chan charms – TOADS

Click to reveal Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Like a post that stays at the top of someone’s Instagram grid – PINED
  • 2 Down: Disease caused by overly wet conditions – ROOTROT
  • 3 Down: Active – ONTHEGO
  • 4 Down: Words of confirmation – YESIDID
  • 5 Down: Tamagoyaki and egg foo yong, for two – OMELETS
  • 6 Down: States – UTTERS
  • 14 Down: Words in a simile – ASA

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid
Today's The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 31, 2025

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 30, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers
  • [unit of rain] = drop
  • [check taken due to weather ⛈️] = rain
  • [fair-___ fan (bandwagon jumper)] = weather
  • [🎸 garage ➡️ ___ ⬅️-Aid 🤕] = band
  • [hell for the polite 😈] = heck
  • [“all the ___” (fashionable)] = rage
  • [an odd one is a weirdo 🏀] = ball
  • [place where a snowball doesn’t stand a chance 🔥] = hell
  • [epithet for Al Yankovic] = weird
  • [pull hard] = Yank
  • [alternative to a chin (up)] = pull
  • [not even!] = odd
  • [wake-__ call ☎️] = up
  • [fourth word in “Jingle Bells” 🎶] = snow
  • [get ___ (settle the score)] = even
  • [achieve a goal 🥅] = score
Today's The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 30, 2025

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 31, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks
  • Word 1: ESSAY
  • Word 2: SALON
  • Word 3: NATIVE
  • Word 4: RAILROAD
Today's The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 31, 2025

Follow these steps to get these words:

  1. Start by dropping the word NITRO in the centre
  2. Then drop the word SALIVA in the centre
  3. After that, drop the word REASON on the left-most side
  4. Finally, drop the word SWAYED on the right-most side.

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 31, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: ANSWERING

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers
  • Category 1: Adjectives: ANSWERING
  • Category 2: Exactly 4 vowels: ERINGOES
  • Category 3: More vowels than consonants: ESOTERICA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

“DICK CLARK MADE THE TIMES…” Jumble Answers Today (December 31, 2025)

Nerdle Answer, Hints Today: Game 1442 (December 31, 2025)

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – December 31, 2025

“Many a participant in the…” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today:...

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1342: December 31, 2025

“Hunted lost bear, sleep…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December...

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1391 (December 31, 2025)

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 31, 2025)

Today’s Hurdle #1460 Answer – December 31, 2025

Brainy Bunch – Crossword Clue Answers