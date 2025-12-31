All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 31, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 31, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across : ___-shot performance (multi-camera-recorded live stage production) – PRO

: ___-shot performance (multi-camera-recorded live stage production) – 4 Across : “New year, new ___” (reinvention motto) – YOU

: “New year, new ___” (reinvention motto) – 7 Across : It comes with a charge – ION

: It comes with a charge – 8 Across : Certification many firefighters have: abbr. – EMT

: Certification many firefighters have: abbr. – 9 Across : “She loves me; she loves me ___” – NOT

: “She loves me; she loves me ___” – 10 Across : Background that can be struck – SET

: Background that can be struck – 11 Across : Advanced degree? – NTH

: Advanced degree? – 12 Across : ___-de-France – ILE

: ___-de-France – 13 Across : Literary device? – EREADER

: Literary device? – 15 Across : Tends to a boxer? – DOGSITS

: Tends to a boxer? – 16 Across: Amphibians depicted in Chinese jin chan charms – TOADS

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down : Like a post that stays at the top of someone’s Instagram grid – PINED

: Like a post that stays at the top of someone’s Instagram grid – 2 Down : Disease caused by overly wet conditions – ROOTROT

: Disease caused by overly wet conditions – 3 Down : Active – ONTHEGO

: Active – 4 Down : Words of confirmation – YESIDID

: Words of confirmation – 5 Down : Tamagoyaki and egg foo yong, for two – OMELETS

: Tamagoyaki and egg foo yong, for two – 6 Down : States – UTTERS

: States – 14 Down: Words in a simile – ASA

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 30, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [unit of rain] = drop

[check taken due to weather ⛈️] = rain

[fair-___ fan (bandwagon jumper)] = weather

[🎸 garage ➡️ ___ ⬅️-Aid 🤕] = band

[hell for the polite 😈] = heck

[“all the ___” (fashionable)] = rage

[an odd one is a weirdo 🏀] = ball

[place where a snowball doesn’t stand a chance 🔥] = hell

[epithet for Al Yankovic] = weird

[pull hard] = Yank

[alternative to a chin (up)] = pull

[not even!] = odd

[wake-__ call ☎️] = up

[fourth word in “Jingle Bells” 🎶] = snow

[get ___ (settle the score)] = even

[achieve a goal 🥅] = score

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 31, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: ESSAY

Word 2: SALON

Word 3: NATIVE

Word 4: RAILROAD Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word NITRO in the centre Then drop the word SALIVA in the centre After that, drop the word REASON on the left-most side Finally, drop the word SWAYED on the right-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 31, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: ANSWERING

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Adjectives: ANSWERING

: Adjectives: Category 2: Exactly 4 vowels: ERINGOES

Exactly 4 vowels: Category 3: More vowels than consonants: ESOTERICA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.