All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 5, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 5, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across : “I ___ busted!” – AMSO

: “I ___ busted!” – 5 Across : Some water sources – TAPS

: Some water sources – 9 Across : Bowled over – AWED

: Bowled over – 10 Across : Overcompensating actor Rish – SHAH

: Overcompensating actor Rish – 11 Across : Iron Fist, a.k.a. Daniel ___ – RAND

: Iron Fist, a.k.a. Daniel ___ – 12 Across : It sounds like it hurts – PANE

: It sounds like it hurts – 13 Across : Soup with Hanoi and Saigon styles – PHO

: Soup with Hanoi and Saigon styles – 14 Across : House and Crane: abbr. – MDS

: House and Crane: abbr. – 15 Across : Wicked: For Good actor Grande, to fans – ARI

: Wicked: For Good actor Grande, to fans – 17 Across : It might make for a tight squeeze – BOA

: It might make for a tight squeeze – 18 Across : Note from someone who’s behind? – CHIT

: Note from someone who’s behind? – 19 Across : Disco hit with a signature dance – YMCA

: Disco hit with a signature dance – 21 Across : Baked good similar to figgy pudding – DATEBREAD

: Baked good similar to figgy pudding – 23 Across : “Oops, I did it again” – SHAMEONME

: “Oops, I did it again” – 24 Across: Green-lights –ASSENTS

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down : Group whose R stands for Retired – AARP

: Group whose R stands for Retired – 2 Down : “My evil plan is working!” – MWAHAHAHA

: “My evil plan is working!” – 3 Down : Misses living in Ecuador? – SENORITAS

: Misses living in Ecuador? – 4 Down : Uneven – ODD

: Uneven – 5 Down : Shortening used in the kitchen? – TSP

: Shortening used in the kitchen? – 6 Down : Satisfying click? – AHAMOMENT

: Satisfying click? – 7 Down : They offer some black-and-white footage – PANDACAMS

: They offer some black-and-white footage – 8 Down : “Woman Not Sure Whether ___ PMSing or Being Tested by God” (Reductress headline) – SHES

: “Woman Not Sure Whether ___ PMSing or Being Tested by God” (Reductress headline) – 16 Down : Video-game collectibles – ITEMS

: Video-game collectibles – 17 Down : Lovelace’s poet father – BYRON

: Lovelace’s poet father – 18 Down : Contents of some jewel cases – CDS

: Contents of some jewel cases – 20 Down: Juicy ending? – ADE

Juicy ending? – 21 Down: Spacefaring insect in the board game Apiary – BEE

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 5, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [one of eight in a byte] = bit

[numerical homophone for consumption] = eight

[🚨 DEF➡️ ___ ⬅️ artist 🤥] = con

[Robert __ Niro] = DE

[unibrowed friend of Ernie] = bert

[column’s companion in a spreadsheet] = row

[word after fitted or cheat] = sheet

[two __ four 🪵] = by

[sweaty wave 🌞] = heat

[number of left feet for a poor dancer 🕺] = two

[eye count in an insult to a bespectacled nerd 🤓] = four

[pants associated with relaxing] = sweat

[not not for] = Pro

[alternative to believing it for Ripley] = not

[“let ‘er” ➡️ ___ ⬅️ Van Winkle] = Rip

[close one eye but not the other] = Wink

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 5, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: UNCLE

Word 2: ADDING

Word 3: COHORTS

Word 4: STRESSES

Word 5: SKYLIGHT Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word STYLISH on the left-most side Then drop the word SOREST on the left. After that, drop the word HORNET on the right-most side Next, drop the word CADDIES on the left-most side. Finally, drop the UNCLOGS in the middle.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 5, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: CURRENTLY

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Nouns: SABBATIC

: Nouns: Category 2: Letters in alphabetical order: CEES

Letters in alphabetical order: Category 3: Last half of alphabet only: SNOUTS

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.