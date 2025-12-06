All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 6, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 6, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [forty winks, maybe] = Nap

[recurring biblical time span, in days/nights/years] = forty

[signs, as a deal 🖋️] = inks

[Aries and Pisces, e.g.] = signs

[a light one is actually a measure of distance 💫] = year

[one ___stand (thing) or one-___ stand (fling)] = night

[you might take a sick one 🤒 or have a field one 🤪] = day

[most popular battery size] = AA

[animal associated with Bruce Wayne 🤵] = bat

[“___!” (response to an incredulous “no ___!”)] = Way

[“__ problemo” (corrección: __ hay problema)] = no

[if you are not part of the solution you might be part of the ___] = problem

[three-body ➡️ ___ ⬅️atic] = problem

[number of Musketeers or Little Pigs] = three

[Latin principally spoken by children 🐖] = Pig

[a potent scent] = Musk

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 6, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: CENT

Word 2: WHICH

Word 3: OBSESS

Word 4: COCONUT

Word 5: DAIQUIRI Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word ACQUIT in the middle. Then drop the word BONUS on the right. After that, drop the word DOWSES on the left-most side. Next, drop the word CHICHI on the right-most side. Finally, drop the COGENT on the left-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 6, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: PRESSED

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Nouns: DABBER

: Nouns: Category 2: Letters in alphabetical order: BERDASH

Letters in alphabetical order: Category 3: Last half of alphabet only: HAIRGRIP

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.