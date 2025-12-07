All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 7, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 7, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

[🔮 puppet ➡️ ___ ⬅️piece 🖼️] = Master

[in front of a light source, form a jaw using one hand’s thumb and index finger while placing the other hand behind it with two raised fingers to suggest ears (dog shadow ___ instructions) 🐶] = puppet

[smallest unit of doubt ☀️👤] = shadow

[it might drop at something astounding 😲] = jaw

[word after cough or mic 🎤] = drop

[syrup that is an antitussive 🗣️] = cough

[maple ___ (pancake essential) 🥞] = syrup

[leaf pictured here 🇨🇦] = maple

[beer vessel 🍺] = stein

[Red Stripe or Blue Moon] = beer

[honey___ (postnuptial tradition that apparently originated with medieval newlyweds drinking mead for a lunar cycle)] = Moon

[Cheerios variety represented by BuzzBee, with “Nut”] = honey

[Aldrin or Lightyear] = Buzz

[house that guides mariners ⛴️] = Light

[the big one full of cells 🚨] = house

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 7, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Word 2: RACE

Word 3: WORTHY

Word 4: CARPORT

Word 5: SIDEKICK Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word DEPICT in the right most side. Then drop the word ARMORY on the right most side After that, drop the word IRATE in the middle Next, drop the word DRAPED in the centre Finally, drop the WHIMSY in the centre

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 7, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: CAREFULLY

: 5 letters : Category 2: Letters in Alphabetical order : DEEM

Letters in Alphabetical order : Category 3: Double Letters MALACCA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.