All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 8, 2025)

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 8, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across : Black cat or broken mirror, to some – OMEN

: Black cat or broken mirror, to some – 5 Across : What trees provide – SHADE

: What trees provide – 6 Across : Soft drink that might be 50 ounces – LARGE

: Soft drink that might be 50 ounces – 7 Across : Made a mistake – ERRED

: Made a mistake – 8 Across: Squares on a calendar – DAYS

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down : Beetlejuice and Schitt’s Creek actor Catherine – OHARA

: Beetlejuice and Schitt’s Creek actor Catherine – 2 Down : Take the plunge, say – MARRY

: Take the plunge, say – 3 Down : Puzzle pieces that might be placed first – EDGES

: Puzzle pieces that might be placed first – 4 Down : Not a want but a ___ – NEED

: Not a want but a ___ – 5 Down: Calvin and Hobbes’s wintertime conveyance – SLED

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 8, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [the P in POV or GPA] = point

[ma’s companion] = PA

[ UV ➡️ ___ ⬅️ card = INDEX

[__gones that you might be told to let be __gones] = By

[like some things that are here today, tomorrow] = gone

[two days after yesterday] = tomorrow

[___-or-no question] = yes

[selects by drawing a shape] = circles

[someone who is bent out of it is agitated] = shape

[ST follower] = UV

[abbreviation after Main or Wall] = ST

[one might be begged or rhetorical] = question

[asked, but with some desperation] = begged

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 8, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: AKIN

Word 2: COVEN

Word 3: BRACELET

Word 4: TRANQUIL Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word ACQUIT on the right-most side Then drop the word TRAVEL on the left-most side After that, drop the word BROKEN on the left-most side Finally, drop the CANINE in the middle.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 8, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: FLOATS

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : More consonants than vowels: FLOATS

: More consonants than vowels: Category 2: No repeated letters: OATS

No repeated letters: Category 3: Adjectives: SCRATCHPROOF

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.