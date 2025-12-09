All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 9, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for December 9, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across : One of six in a fl. oz. – TSP

: One of six in a fl. oz. – 4 Across : Dad’s partner, sometimes – PAPA

: Dad’s partner, sometimes – 5 Across : Fictional town in which many Stephen King stories are set – DERRY

: Fictional town in which many Stephen King stories are set – 6 Across : Smutty – SORDID

: Smutty – 7 Across : Pet-food brand whose logo has a checkerboard pattern – PURINA

: Pet-food brand whose logo has a checkerboard pattern – 8 Across: Snowman “with a corncob pipe and a button nose / And two eyes made out of coal” – FROSTY

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down : Who travels with this? – TARDIS

: Who travels with this? – 2 Down : Run at full speed – SPRINT

: Run at full speed – 3 Down : First of the month, for some workers – PAYDAY

: First of the month, for some workers – 4 Down : “Dog” in Spanish – PERRO

: “Dog” in Spanish – 5 Down : Sullen – DOUR

: Sullen – 6 Down: Letters on a sunscreen bottle – SPF

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for December 9, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [city with an Eye 🎡] = London

[body part that sounds like a letter that, from my perspective, means another letter, twelve after the first] = Eye

[envelope contents ✉️] = letter

[deep meditation might cause you to have an experience out of it 😵‍💫] = body

[🥊 knock ➡️ ___ ⬅️ of this world 🌎] = out

[scope of a certain Wide Web] = world

[something spun by a spider] = Web

[“I don’t trust atoms—they make up everything”, e.g.] = pun

[something to beat with an early departure] = traffic

[result of using a comb (e.g. middle or side)] = part

[class frequently invoked by politicians] = middle

[one might have a president or a clown 🤡] = class

[Bozo or Krusty, e.g.] = clown

[out of practice] = rusty

[it’s satisfying when dropped (by a DJ perhaps)] = beat

[companion of PB at lunch] = J

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For December 9, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: PIER

Word 2: BURNT

Word 3: ATLASES

Word 4: ESCARGOT Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word TARGET on the right-most side Then drop the word BLASTS on the right-most side After that, drop the word SPURN in the centre Finally, drop the EASTER on the left-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for December 9, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: ASSEMBLY

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Even number of letters: ASSEMBLY

: Even number of letters: Category 2: More consonants than vowels: ASSEMBLYMAN

More consonants than vowels: Category 3: 6 letters: ANABAS

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.