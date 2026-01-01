All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 1, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 1, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Brand whose logo evokes the Bavarian flag – BMW

Brand whose logo evokes the Bavarian flag – 4 Across: Saturday Night Live network – NBC

Saturday Night Live network – 7 Across: Word after picnic or rest – AREA

Word after picnic or rest – 8 Across: Sheepish interjection? – BAA

Sheepish interjection? – 9 Across: Substance that might be spread before a snowstorm – ROADSALT

Substance that might be spread before a snowstorm – 11 Across: Shameless character played by Cameron Monaghan – IAN

Shameless character played by Cameron Monaghan – 12 Across: City where lemon-pepper wings were invented: abbr. – ATL

City where lemon-pepper wings were invented: abbr. – 13 Across: Summer job? – ADD

Summer job? – 14 Across: One might be buried by a journalist – LEDE

One might be buried by a journalist – 16 Across: They’re rung in on January 1 – NEWYEARS

They’re rung in on January 1 – 18 Across: Namesake of the world’s largest tennis venue – ASHE

Namesake of the world’s largest tennis venue – 19 Across: Swiffer product – MOP

Swiffer product – 20 Across: Ice, maybe – TOP

Ice, maybe – 21 Across: Pick up some tea? – SPY

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Furthest from a hairline? – BROADEST

Furthest from a hairline? – 2 Down: Reply under some pictures of cuddling otters or of Morticia and Gomez Addams – MEANDWHO

Reply under some pictures of cuddling otters or of Morticia and Gomez Addams – 3 Down: Bread roll? – WAD

Bread roll? – 4 Down: Hawks and Pelicans, e.g. – NBATEAMS

Hawks and Pelicans, e.g. – 5 Down: Last-minute event? – BALLDROP

Last-minute event? – 6 Down: Pet that might ignore a fancy toy in favor of the box it came in – CAT

Pet that might ignore a fancy toy in favor of the box it came in – 7 Down: Wicked: For Good star Grande – ARIANA

Wicked: For Good star Grande – 10 Down: Result of a great pitch? – SALT

Result of a great pitch? – 15 Down: Award for Best Upset or Best Play, e.g. – ESPY

Award for Best Upset or Best Play, e.g. – 17 Down: “Affirmative!” – YEP

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 1, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [something before BC or AD] = year

[🍾 pop-up ➡️ __ ⬅️ nauseam 🤢] = AD

[so goes the weasel] = pop

[supporter of the arts?] = easel

[sweet, fortified wine from 🇵🇹] = port

[“___, lose, or draw”] = win

[uncooked 🍣] = raw

[fashion line? 🪡] = seam

[a punch one might be a knee-slapper 🤣] = line

[like a leaf you might turn over today 🍁] = new

[one of four on a lucky clover] = leaf

[seat for two 💞] = love

[word after hot 😬 or window ✈️ or toilet 🚽] = seat

[popular Bracket City solving spot] = toilet

[letter count for many bad words 🤬] = four

[letters after brun 💇🏽‍♀️ or cass 📼] = ette

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 1, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: ROCK

Word 2: LEVEL

Word 3: FRACAS

Word 4: SCRABBLE

Word 5: PONYTAIL Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word SONATA on the left-most side Then drop the word RABBI in the centre After that, drop the word RECALL on the right-most side After that, drop the word CLOVES in the centre Finally, drop the word FRECKLE on the right-most side.

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 1, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: PRIMARY

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : No repeated letters : ARYL

: No repeated letters : Category 2: Alternating vowel-consonant : LA

Alternating vowel-consonant : Category 3: All consonants different : ABAMP

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.