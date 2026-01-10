All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 10, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 10, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: They might have a point of no returns?- SALES

They might have a point of no returns?- 6 Across: Six are in an oz.- TSPS

Six are in an oz.- 10 Across: Word that might be between two 🚨 emoji- ALERT

Word that might be between two 🚨 emoji- 11 Across: Gem prized for its fire- OPAL

Gem prized for its fire- 12 Across: Give a post more comments than likes- RATIO

Give a post more comments than likes- 13 Across: Hindi-speaking actor ___ Bhatt- ALIA

Hindi-speaking actor ___ Bhatt- 14 Across: Dill-pickle flavoring that was part of the McDonald’s holiday menu- GRINCHSALT

Dill-pickle flavoring that was part of the McDonald’s holiday menu- 16 Across: A real lifesaver: abbr.- EMT

A real lifesaver: abbr.- 17 Across: Potential purchases for crafters- KITS

Potential purchases for crafters- 18 Across: Device on some cowboy boots- SPUR

Device on some cowboy boots- 20 Across: Treatment that might involve androgrens or estrogen: abbr.- HRT

Treatment that might involve androgrens or estrogen: abbr.- 23 Across: Produce that might be served stuffed- BELLPEPPER

Produce that might be served stuffed- 26 Across: “Summertime,” for one- ARIA

“Summertime,” for one- 27 Across: “It’s not just you!”- SOAMI

“It’s not just you!”- 28 Across: Like Marie Kondo’s home, presumably- TIDY

Like Marie Kondo’s home, presumably- 29 Across: Song from the 1990s, to some- OLDIE

Song from the 1990s, to some- 30 Across: Descries- SEES

Descries- 31 Across: Anticipates a new arrival, maybe- NESTS

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Leader of Toy Story’s green plastic soldiers- SARGE

Leader of Toy Story’s green plastic soldiers- 2 Down: Cause of an eye-opening experience?- ALARM

Cause of an eye-opening experience?- 3 Down: “Don’t even bother with that”- LETITSLIDE

“Don’t even bother with that”- 4 Down: “___ go bragh”- ERIN

“___ go bragh”- 5 Down: Prepare for a limited-edition item to go away, maybe- STOCKUP

Prepare for a limited-edition item to go away, maybe- 6 Down: Common breakfast side- TOAST

Common breakfast side- 7 Down: Play areas that might be active only in summer- SPLASHPADS

Play areas that might be active only in summer- 8 Down: Sandcastle tool- PAIL

Sandcastle tool- 9 Down: Bit of support in the bedroom- SLAT

Bit of support in the bedroom- 15 Down: Finds or accepts employment- HIRESON

Finds or accepts employment- 19 Down: Fat Ham and Angels in America, for two- PLAYS

Fat Ham and Angels in America, for two- 21 Down: Word on an invoice- REMIT

Word on an invoice- 22 Down: Scoring plays, in rugby- TIRES

Scoring plays, in rugby- 23 Down: They’re used at home- BATS

They’re used at home- 24 Down: Lake that’s commonly referenced in crosswords- ERIE

Lake that’s commonly referenced in crosswords- 25 Down: Fish stick?- POLE

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 10, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [“pencils down!” ⏱️🛑] = Time

[“___ in” (kinda commits) ✏️✏️✏️] = pencils

[a close encounter of the third ___ means direct contact with alien beings 👽] = kind

[🇨🇿 “The Unbearable Lightness of” ➡️ ___ ⬅️ “John Malkovich” 🚪🧠] = being

[bad in 🇫🇷 or 🇪🇸] = Mal

[like Yogi or Smokey] = bear

[“you’ve got mail!” company 💿📬] = AOL

[letters in a box] = mail

[there are exactly thirty-five in this clue] = letters

[popular millimeter count for film] = thirty-five

[lemon’s companion in Sprite 🍋‍🟩] = lime

[fruit after Lulu seen in the gym] = lemon

[word before Ninja or by the Foot] = fruit

[like one who is Teenage, Mutant, and a Turtle 🐢] = Ninja

[animal referenced by tops worn by Steve Jobs] = Turtle

[insult: “don’t quit your day ___”] = Job

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 10, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: POKE

Word 2: OURS

Word 3: REDEYE

Word 4: DISTRUST

Word 5: PORPOISE Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word SPOUSE on the right-most side Then drop the word POETRY on the left-most side Then drop the word DIODES on the left-most side After that, drop the word PUREST on the right-most side Finally, drop the word ROOKIE in the centre

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 10, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: ADDRESSING

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : First half of alphabet only: EAVESDROPPED

: First half of alphabet only: Category 2: Double letters: ABATTISES

Double letters: Category 3: Exactly 5 consonants: ESCALLONIA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.