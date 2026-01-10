All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 10, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.
Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 10, 2026
The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:
Click to reveal Across Answers
- 1 Across: They might have a point of no returns?- SALES
- 6 Across: Six are in an oz.- TSPS
- 10 Across: Word that might be between two 🚨 emoji- ALERT
- 11 Across: Gem prized for its fire- OPAL
- 12 Across: Give a post more comments than likes- RATIO
- 13 Across: Hindi-speaking actor ___ Bhatt- ALIA
- 14 Across: Dill-pickle flavoring that was part of the McDonald’s holiday menu- GRINCHSALT
- 16 Across: A real lifesaver: abbr.- EMT
- 17 Across: Potential purchases for crafters- KITS
- 18 Across: Device on some cowboy boots- SPUR
- 20 Across: Treatment that might involve androgrens or estrogen: abbr.- HRT
- 23 Across: Produce that might be served stuffed- BELLPEPPER
- 26 Across: “Summertime,” for one- ARIA
- 27 Across: “It’s not just you!”- SOAMI
- 28 Across: Like Marie Kondo’s home, presumably- TIDY
- 29 Across: Song from the 1990s, to some- OLDIE
- 30 Across: Descries- SEES
- 31 Across: Anticipates a new arrival, maybe- NESTS
Click to reveal Down Answers
- 1 Down: Leader of Toy Story’s green plastic soldiers- SARGE
- 2 Down: Cause of an eye-opening experience?- ALARM
- 3 Down: “Don’t even bother with that”- LETITSLIDE
- 4 Down: “___ go bragh”- ERIN
- 5 Down: Prepare for a limited-edition item to go away, maybe- STOCKUP
- 6 Down: Common breakfast side- TOAST
- 7 Down: Play areas that might be active only in summer- SPLASHPADS
- 8 Down: Sandcastle tool- PAIL
- 9 Down: Bit of support in the bedroom- SLAT
- 15 Down: Finds or accepts employment- HIRESON
- 19 Down: Fat Ham and Angels in America, for two- PLAYS
- 21 Down: Word on an invoice- REMIT
- 22 Down: Scoring plays, in rugby- TIRES
- 23 Down: They’re used at home- BATS
- 24 Down: Lake that’s commonly referenced in crosswords- ERIE
- 25 Down: Fish stick?- POLE
Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid
Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 10, 2026
Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.
Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers
- [“pencils down!” ⏱️🛑] = Time
- [“___ in” (kinda commits) ✏️✏️✏️] = pencils
- [a close encounter of the third ___ means direct contact with alien beings 👽] = kind
- [🇨🇿 “The Unbearable Lightness of” ➡️ ___ ⬅️ “John Malkovich” 🚪🧠] = being
- [bad in 🇫🇷 or 🇪🇸] = Mal
- [like Yogi or Smokey] = bear
- [“you’ve got mail!” company 💿📬] = AOL
- [letters in a box] = mail
- [there are exactly thirty-five in this clue] = letters
- [popular millimeter count for film] = thirty-five
- [lemon’s companion in Sprite 🍋🟩] = lime
- [fruit after Lulu seen in the gym] = lemon
- [word before Ninja or by the Foot] = fruit
- [like one who is Teenage, Mutant, and a Turtle 🐢] = Ninja
- [animal referenced by tops worn by Steve Jobs] = Turtle
- [insult: “don’t quit your day ___”] = Job
Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 10, 2026
Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.
Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks
- Word 1: POKE
- Word 2: OURS
- Word 3: REDEYE
- Word 4: DISTRUST
- Word 5: PORPOISE
Follow these steps to get these words:
- Start by dropping the word SPOUSE on the right-most side
- Then drop the word POETRY on the left-most side
- Then drop the word DIODES on the left-most side
- After that, drop the word PUREST on the right-most side
- Finally, drop the word ROOKIE in the centre
Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 10, 2026
Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.
Today’s base word is: ADDRESSING
Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers
- Category 1: First half of alphabet only: EAVESDROPPED
- Category 2: Double letters: ABATTISES
- Category 3: Exactly 5 consonants: ESCALLONIA
That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.