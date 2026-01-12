All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 12, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 12, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: The __ (what a reader might get from CliffsNotes) – GIST

The __ (what a reader might get from CliffsNotes) – 5 Across: “May the __ be with you” – FORCE

“May the __ be with you” – 6 Across: Maneuver that takes a driver back the way they came – UTURN

Maneuver that takes a driver back the way they came – 7 Across: Japanese-Style Egg __ Sandwich (product new to American 7-Eleven stores) – SALAD

Japanese-Style Egg __ Sandwich (product new to American 7-Eleven stores) – 8 Across: Part of a process – STEP

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Bribed – GOTAT

Bribed – 2 Down: “Yay me!” – IRULE

“Yay me!” – 3 Down: Throw away – SCRAP

Throw away – 4 Down: Look after – TEND

Look after – 5 Down: “No muss, no __” – FUSS

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 12, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [Kamala or Neil Patrick] = Harris

[PM or FM counterpart ⏰📻] = am

[two-letter title for Blair or Thatcher] = PM

[dwarf or deadly sin count] = Seven

[🧟 “Night of the Living” ➡️ ___ ⬅️ or alive 🤠] = dead

[room that might feature a couch 🛋️] = Living

[seating for a potato 📺] = couch

[chip not on your shoulder but in your mouth] = potato

[word after poker or mint chocolate 💻] = chip

[___ question (e.g. “what word is spelled incorrectly in every dictionary?”)] = trick

[come up with, as a plan 🐣] = hatch

[sinister-sounding name for a villain’s abode 🏰] = lair

[a working one might change before release] = title

[something to balance with “life” (??)] = work

[beam seen at the Olympics] = balance

[🔴 laser ➡️ ___ ⬅️ “me up Scotty” 🧑‍🚀] = beam

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 12, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: REAL

Word 2: FAMILY

Word 3: STORAGE

Word 4: MANDOLIN Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word SANDAL on the left-most side Then drop the word ORIGIN on the right-most side After that, drop the word TAMALE in the centre Finally, drop the word FREELY in the centre.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 12, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: OPERATING

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Nouns: GAB

: Nouns: Category 2: All consonants different: AB

All consonants different: Category 3: Even number of letters: BACKDROP

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.