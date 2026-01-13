All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 13, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 13, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: What the 17 indicates in NC-17 – AGE

What the 17 indicates in NC-17 – 4 Across: Fred’s signature accessory, in Scooby-Doo – ASCOT

Fred’s signature accessory, in Scooby-Doo – 6 Across: Houston baseball team that has a mascot named Orbit – ASTROS

Houston baseball team that has a mascot named Orbit – 7 Across: Like most dad jokes – CHEESY

Like most dad jokes – 8 Across: Needle – TEASE

Needle – 9 Across: Sign, as a contract – INK

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Disney California Adventure Park takes up 72 – ACRES

Disney California Adventure Park takes up 72 – 2 Down: “Silly” bird – GOOSE

“Silly” bird – 3 Down: Online marketplace that sells dolls said to be haunted – ETSY

Online marketplace that sells dolls said to be haunted – 4 Down: Like the face of a 🧛🏼‍♂️– ASHEN

Like the face of a 🧛🏼‍♂️– 5 Down: Protein option at Taco Bell – STEAK

Protein option at Taco Bell – 6 Down: When “Defying Gravity” is performed in Wicked – ACTI

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 13, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [place to begin a sentence?] = Prison

[not a complete one] = sentence

[letters after dot that formed a bubble] = com

[one of six in “SOS” in morse code 🛟] = dot

[word after dress 🤵 or zip 📫] = code

[“thank you __ much!” 🙏] = SO

[fun nickname for Henry] = hank

[cow that is remunerative 💰🐮] = Cash

[big rodent] = rat

[grazer that has *one* stomach with *four* compartments] = cow

[number of apocalyptic horsemen 🐴] = four

[🇺🇸 Air Force ➡️ ___ ⬅️ Direction 🎶] = one

[“Heeeere’s ____!” 🪓] = Johnny

[three-letter wide shoe spec] = eee

[you might be invited to imagine if one was on the other foot] = shoe

[one of 138,336 in a marathon] = foot

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 13, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: LABOR

Word 2: CORAL

Word 3: GROUSES

Word 4: TEAMMATE Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word TRAUMA on the left-most side Then drop the word CORSET in the centre After that, drop the word GLOBAL on the left-most side Finally, drop the word AHORSE on the right-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 13, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: EXCEPT

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Odd number of letters: EXCEPTIONAL

: Odd number of letters: Category 2: Alternating vowel-consonant: ALA

Alternating vowel-consonant: Category 3: Nouns: ABAMPERE

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.