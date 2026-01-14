All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 14, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 14, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Ability to jump high, colloquially — UPS

Ability to jump high, colloquially — 4 Across: Things that are conditional — IFS

Things that are conditional — 7 Across: Make foggy, like the windows in that Titanic scene — STEAMUP

Make foggy, like the windows in that Titanic scene — 9 Across: Lasagna ___ (galvanic cell one accidentally makes in an oven) — BATTERY

Lasagna ___ (galvanic cell one accidentally makes in an oven) — 10 Across: Small batteries — AAS

Small batteries — 11 Across: “Hmm, that’s interesting” — WELLNOW

“Hmm, that’s interesting” — 15 Across: The Trevor Project has one — HOTLINE

The Trevor Project has one — 16 Across: “Out of many, ___” (e pluribus unum translation) — ONE

“Out of many, ___” (e pluribus unum translation) — 17 Across: Certain soda brand, or part of a soda can — TAB

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Kind of drive — UPS

Kind of drive — 2 Down: Org. that might host cakewalks and book fairs — PTA

Org. that might host cakewalks and book fairs — 3 Down: Collector’s goal, maybe — SET

Collector’s goal, maybe — 4 Down: “That isn’t a joke!” — IMEANIT

“That isn’t a joke!” — 5 Down: Fuzzy image of someone? — FURSONA

Fuzzy image of someone? — 6 Down: Pick up some dirt, maybe? — SPY

Pick up some dirt, maybe? — 8 Down: In any way — ATALL

In any way — 11 Down: “Not ringing any bells” — WHO

“Not ringing any bells” — 12 Down: That’s a long time! — EON

That’s a long time! — 13 Down: 4G ___ — LTE

4G ___ — 14 Down: Charlotte’s ___ — WEB

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 14, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [the day after which you were not born, you say to the huckster] = Today

[💫 “A Star is” ➡️ ___ ⬅️ “To Be Wild” 🏍️] = born

[like the Wings of Buffalo 🐔] = Wild

[jacked, shredded, etc. 💪🦬] = Buff

[springy one in a box] = jack

[(two) after the fall? 🌱] = spring

[uncommon dollar denomination featuring Jefferson] = two

[🎶 DJ Jazzy ➡️ ___ ⬅️ Bezos 📦] = Jeff

[a ball of gas burning billions of miles away, per Pumbaa] = Star

[a million seconds = 11.5 days, a ___ seconds = 34.7 years] = billion

[going for them is a compliment to the chef] = seconds

[Boyardee’s vocation] = chef

[word after game 👾 or cow 🤠] = Boy

[“on ___ thought…” 🤔] = second

[it’s what counts when it comes to a (bad) gift 🎁] = thought

[like some influences or habits or hair days] = bad

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 14, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: RACY

Word 2: ATONES

Word 3: SLANTED

Word 4: BOUNDARY Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word SUNDAE in the centre Then drop the word ANTSY on the right-most side After that, drop the word BALONEY on the left-most side Finally, drop the word TRACED on the right-most side

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 14, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: ADVERTISED

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Odd number of letters: DAB

: Odd number of letters: Category 2: More consonants than vowels: ABACK

More consonants than vowels: Category 3: Nouns: KA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.