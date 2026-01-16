All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 16, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 16, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: “You dazzle me” – IMINAWAWE

“You dazzle me” – 8 Across: Blades used for rowing?: var. – SCAPULAS

Blades used for rowing?: var. – 9 Across: “Enough!” – SAYNOMORE

“Enough!” – 10 Across: Petulant retort, maybe – AMSO

Petulant retort, maybe – 11 Across: Put money on something – BET

Put money on something – 12 Across: “___ Mother Vote” (Suffs song) – LET

“___ Mother Vote” (Suffs song) – 13 Across: Cheese commonly used to make kaasstengels – EDAM

Cheese commonly used to make kaasstengels – 15 Across: Yellowjackets network: abbr. – SHO

Yellowjackets network: abbr. – 18 Across: Nintendo franchise whose latest release features an open-world design – MARIOKART

Nintendo franchise whose latest release features an open-world design – 21 Across: “You betcha!” – YESSIREE

“You betcha!” – 22 Across: Vessel for preparing tom kha – SOUPPOT

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Looks cold? – ICYSTARES

Looks cold? – 2 Down: Spanish for “hand” – MANO

Spanish for “hand” – 3 Down: NYSE debut – IPO

NYSE debut – 4 Down: Unfeeling – NUMB

Unfeeling – 5 Down: Plant whose name sounds like a Portuguese greeting – ALOE

Plant whose name sounds like a Portuguese greeting – 6 Down: Prosthetic in some witch costumes – WART

Prosthetic in some witch costumes – 7 Down: “Bro …” – ESE

“Bro …” – 8 Down: Like some Amazon Prime deliveries – SAMEDAY

Like some Amazon Prime deliveries – 9 Down: City where Hocus Pocus is set – SALEM

City where Hocus Pocus is set – 14 Down: Umami paste – MISO

Umami paste – 15 Down: Uno card that depicts a 🚫 – SKIP

Uno card that depicts a 🚫 – 16 Down: Instrument prominently featured in “Waltz of the Flowers” – HARP

Instrument prominently featured in “Waltz of the Flowers” – 17 Down: ___ Mint Sandwiches (frozen cookie-and-dairy dessert) – OREO

___ Mint Sandwiches (frozen cookie-and-dairy dessert) – 19 Down: School defeated by Indiana in the 2025 Big Ten Football Championship: abbr. – OSU

School defeated by Indiana in the 2025 Big Ten Football Championship: abbr. – 20 Down: Holiday that might involve decorating with peach blossoms – TET

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 16, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [“work ___, play ___” 👷🕺] = Hard

[word after clock or home 📓] = work

[what is wrecked by an adulterer 🏠💥] = home

[racy section of the video store 📼] = adult

[YouTube upload 📹] = video

[😚 make ➡️ ___ ⬅️ of the blue ☄️] = ouT

[M&M color that beat pink and purple in 1995 vote 🗳️] = blue

[flamingo’s hue] = pink

[prose color 🟥 + 🟦] = purple

[first month or middle Brady, briefly] = jan

[classic 4 🏛️] = iv

[Who’s base (What’s on second) ⚾️] = first

[silver place] = second

[question of identity?] = Who

[score count for Lincoln] = 4

[remnant of an apple 🍎] = core

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 16, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: VALOR

Word 2: MISER

Word 3: SOLACE

Word 4: DOILIES

Word 5: AMBROSIA Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word MOROSE in the centre Then drop the word SILICA on the right-most side After that, drop the word MOLARS on the right-most side After that, drop the word ADVISE on the left-most side Finally, drop the word GALORE on the right-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 16, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: SPECIFIED

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Alternating vowel-consonant: DALASI

: Alternating vowel-consonant: Category 2: First half of alphabet only: ICED F

First half of alphabet only: F Category 3: Double letters: DABBLERS

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.