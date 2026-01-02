All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 2, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 2, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Common cooking oil – CANOLA

Common cooking oil – 7 Across: “The snack that smiles back” cracker whose shape is depicted in the center of this grid – GOLDFISH

“The snack that smiles back” cracker whose shape is depicted in the center of this grid – 9 Across: Stick your tongue out, say – MAKEAFACE

Stick your tongue out, say – 10 Across: Card with a famous Centurion tier: abbr. – AMEX

Card with a famous Centurion tier: abbr. – 11 Across: Offline, online – IRL

Offline, online – 12 Across: “since u asked…” – TBF

“since u asked…” – 13 Across: Taste of Dr Pepper, maybe – SIP

Taste of Dr Pepper, maybe – 14 Across: Societal iniquities – ILLS

Societal iniquities – 16 Across: Takes the wrong way? – ROBS

Takes the wrong way? – 17 Across: Scuba material also used for board-gaming mats – NEOPRENE

Scuba material also used for board-gaming mats – 19 Across: Merci in Spanish – GRACIAS

Merci in Spanish – 20 Across: ___ of approval – STAMP

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Cola-and-ice-cream treat – COKEFLOAT

Cola-and-ice-cream treat – 2 Down: Longtime Jeopardy host Trebek – ALEX

Longtime Jeopardy host Trebek – 3 Down: It’s meant to prevent leaks: abbr. – NDA

It’s meant to prevent leaks: abbr. – 4 Down: “Let’s Call the Whole Thing ___” (Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers song) – OFF

“Let’s Call the Whole Thing ___” (Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers song) – 5 Down: Illicit affairs – LIAISONS

Illicit affairs – 6 Down: Chalk up – ASCRIBE

Chalk up – 7 Down: People who might like to roll the dice, literally and metaphorically – GAMBLERS

People who might like to roll the dice, literally and metaphorically – 8 Down: What a teacher’s aide does – HELPS

What a teacher’s aide does – 9 Down: ___ dance (courtship ritual) – MATING

___ dance (courtship ritual) – 15 Down: Org. concerned about a shepherd’s safety? – SPCA

Org. concerned about a shepherd’s safety? – 16 Down: Harvest – REAP

Harvest – 18 Down: Grand Canyon edge – RIM

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 2, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [poetic tribute] = ode

[Frost or Wordsworth, e.g.] = poet

[bite in the mountains? 🥶] = Frost

[🔊 sound ➡️ ___ ⬅️ “your tongue!” 🤫] = bite

[___ twister: say “toy boat” five times fast 👅] = tongue

[Story featuring a cowboy-astronaut friendship 🤠🧑‍🚀] = toy

[lawn mooer?] = cow

[___-off 🧢 (like most domestic beers in 🇺🇸)] = twist

[prefix for some cons and pats] = ex

[🎶 “the wheels __ the bus go round and round” 🎶] = on

[word after steering or third 🎡] = wheel

[“___ clear” (avoid)] = steer

[one after “junior” 🥉] = third

[companion with loud or present danger] = clear

[gift or “here” 🎁] = present

[shop with a souvenir] = gift

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 2, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: QUIT

Word 2: ASIDE

Word 3: SVELTE

Word 4: ENTAILS

Word 5: WHATEVER Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word NATIVE in the centre Then drop the word STALLS in the centre After that, drop the word WAVED on the left-most side After that, drop the word SITTER on the right-most side Finally, drop the word EQUINE on the left-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 2, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: BROADCAST

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Adjectives: ASTATIC

: Adjectives: Category 2: More vowels than consonants: CABOOSE

More vowels than consonants: Category 3: First half of alphabet only: EBB

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.