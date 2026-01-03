All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 3, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 3, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Hellions – IMPS

5 Across: People who might get matching tattoos: abbr. – BFFS

9 Across: Moves like sludge, maybe – SEEPS

11 Across: "You had me at ___" (phrase on a punny planter) – ALOE

12 Across: Enjoyed a home-cooked meal, say – ATEIN

13 Across: Opposite of fantastic – REAL

14 Across: "This is our area of expertise" – WEKNOWBALL

16 Across: Name of a berry that might be spelled with a cedilla – ACAI

17 Across: Alternative to a junk drawer, maybe – STORAGEBIN

23 Across: Its suits have wands and swords – TAROT

24 Across: Realtree pattern – CAMO

25 Across: Biblical name that's 75 percent vowel – ESAU

26 Across: "Lock in!" – FOCUS

27 Across: Letters of address – ATTN

28 Across: Came up – AROSE

29 Across: Changed the locks? – DYED

30 Across: Spots on a Jaguar? – DENTS

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: “No need to describe it to me” – ISAW

2 Down: ___ out (distribute) – METE

3 Down: Pull a 🫣, say – PEEK

4 Down: Show off an A-line dress, maybe – SPINAROUND

5 Down: Aesthetic associated with summer 2023 – BARBIECORE

6 Down: Speck on a Lab coat? – FLEA

7 Down: Young horse – FOAL

8 Down: Post on Facebook Marketplace, maybe – SELL

10 Down: Winter vehicle that leaves large tracks – SNOWCAT

15 Down: Move back and forth, as a tail or a finger – WAG

17 Down: Advantage – STEAD

18 Down: "Yum!" – TASTY

19 Down: Give your address? – ORATE

20 Down: Meat sometimes added to quiche – BACON

21 Down: "There's no other option for me" – IMUST

22 Down: Notable features for some clowns – NOSES

26 Down: It doesn't stay hot – FAD

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 3, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [bucks with a siren in the logo ☕️] = Star

[💸 pass the ➡️ ___ ⬅️ naked 😳] = buck

[unaided, as an eye] = naked

[something atop an emergency vehicle 🚨] = siren

[combine companies or lanes of traffic 🚗🚙] = merge

[fine-toothed grooming tool] = comb

[postprandial pick] = tooth

[up line 😘 or up truck 🛻] = pick

[chart with a giant E on top (often) 🤓] = eye

[what the m in “motel” stands for (sort of) 🚘] = Motor

[🔪 Bates ➡️ ___ ⬅️ 6] = motel

[pack sought by gym rats or frat boys] = 6

[word after jet or fanny] = pack

[Pizza ___ (NYC icon) 🍕🐀] = rat

[__ lag might affect a ___-setter] = jet

[vampire’s spirit animal 🧛] = Bat

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 3, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: EMIT

Word 2: ADAGE

Word 3: RIPPLE

Word 4: PHONICS

Word 5: BRAGGART Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word HANGAR in the centre Then drop the word BIOPIC on the left-most side After that, drop the word PAPAL on the left-most side After that, drop the word DIGEST on the right-most side Finally, drop the word REMOTE on the left-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 3, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: PURELY

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : All consonants different: LYCOPSID

: All consonants different: Category 2: First half of alphabet only: DABBED

First half of alphabet only: Category 3: Exactly 1 ‘T’: DEATHCUP

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.