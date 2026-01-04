All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 4, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 4, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

1 Across: Small time regulator? – LEAPSECOND

11 Across: Secretly sends: abbr. – BCCS

15 Across: Cry after discovering a conspiracy, maybe – ITSALLALIE

16 Across: Errant tuba sound – BLAT

17 Across: Trouble with one's locks? – BADHAIRDAY

18 Across: Drink that uses caramel coloring – COLA

19 Across: Blu's home, in a 2011 animated film: abbr. – RIO

20 Across: Victim of many a Bart Simpson prank call – MOE

21 Across: Crafty – SLY

22 Across: Namesake of the Sports Illustrated Legacy Award – ALI

23 Across: Stress – STRAIN

27 Across: Keeps an eye on – SEES

28 Across: One might release a trailer? – TRACTOR

30 Across: Cocktail made with an Asian tropical fruit – LYCHEEMARTINI

36 Across: "You're going to have a try harder than that to spook me!" – OOHIMSOSCARED

37 Across: Neck accessories – CRAVATS

38 Across: Chip with a Fuego variety – TAKI

39 Across: Like many jingles – CATCHY

43 Across: Boy band that sold out the 40,000-plus-seat Citi Field in minutes – BTS

46 Across: Relative of Wednesday – ITT

47 Across: Health in Her ___ (digital platform for women of color) – HUE

48 Across: Go bad, maybe – ROT

49 Across: One of Africa's "Big Five" – LION

51 Across: 1980s British pop group – BANANARAMA

55 Across: Cool with a suggestion, colloquially – DOWN

56 Across: One who might loiter outside a bar – UBERDRIVER

57 Across: Parisian Mayor ___ Hidalgo – ANNE

58 Across: Purchase for someone avoiding a game-time decision? – SEASONPASS

1 Down: Zodiac sign represented by scales – LIBRA

2 Down: Online commerce – ETAIL

3 Down: "Samesies!" – ASDOI

4 Down: Oom-___ (non-errant tuba sound) – PAH

5 Down: Gives a terrible review – SLAMS

6 Down: "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock" poet – ELIOT

7 Down: Nursing-home employee, maybe – CARER

8 Down: "The beach that makes you ___" (2021-movie meme) – OLD

9 Down: Director DaCosta – NIA

10 Down: "Who ___?" (Cincinnati Bengals chant) – DEY

11 Down: Doctor Who network: abbr. – BBC

12 Down: "They almost had us!" – CLOSEONE

13 Down: Indicator of who your friends are?: abbr. – CALLERID

14 Down: Doesn't hit? – STAYS

24 Down: Max – ATMOST

25 Down: Roth ___ (savings plans) – IRAS

26 Down: Worker who might be about to go bust? – NARC

27 Down: Instant-ramen instruction – STIR

29 Down: It runs the L – CTA

30 Down: Spot – LOCATION

31 Down: Site of a famous Revolutionary War battle – YORKTOWN

32 Down: Masala ___ – CHAI

33 Down: Subject of some ACT UP activism – HIV

34 Down: Apple desktop once marketed to schools – EMAC

35 Down: "This" in Spanish – ESTA

38 Down: Doctor Strange actor Swinton – TILDA

40 Down: Overtoasts a marshmallow, for example – CHARS

41 Down: Bill with Franklin, informally – HUNDO

42 Down: Long – YEARN

43 Down: "You go, girl!" – BRAVA

44 Down: Heavy subject matters? – TOMES

45 Down: Sky lights? – STARS

50 Down: Direction opposite SSW – NNE

51 Down: Vehicle driven by Ms. Frizzle – BUS

52 Down: Character in the "Old Man Yells at Cloud" meme, familiarly – ABE

53 Down: Largest labor union in the U.S. – NEA

54 Down: Tear – RIP

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 4, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

[🔭 Milky ➡️ ___ ⬅️fair 🪑] = way

[pale or not foul] = fair

[like someone who’s seen a ghost (or hasn’t seen the sun?)] = pale

[the moon’s opposite in myth] = sun

[Day on which you might wear your shirt backwards and say yes when you mean no ☯️] = opposite

[ideal answer to “are there eels in this pond?” 🏊‍♀️😬] = no

[ideal answer to “will you marry me?” 💍🙏🏻] = yes

[one haunting your attic or your dating history] = ghost

[profile that might include your hobbies 👨‍❤️‍👨] = dating

[temp target of a class clown’s prank 👨‍🏫] = sub

[one might require a whoopee cushion or lots of toilet paper 😈] = prank

[🎁 wrapping ➡️ ___ ⬅️ trail 🕵️‍♀️] = paper

[mix that I would *prefer* not contain raisins 🥾] = trail

[dried grapes 🍇] = raisins

[place for your bottom] = toilet

[👩‍🦰 “bet your ___ dollar that tomorrooooow” ☀️] = bottom

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 4, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: PUMA

Word 2: ROLES

Word 3: TRIPOD

Word 4: PAUSES

Word 5: ARRESTED

Word 6: THEORIZE Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word EERIE in the centre Then drop the word THRUSTS on the left-most side Then drop the word RAISED in the centre Then drop the word PROPOSE on the right-most side After that, drop the word PLEAD on the right-most side Finally, drop the word ATRIUM on the left-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 4, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: REMAIN

Category 1 : All consonants different : INARM

Category 2: First half of alphabet only : MACADAMIA

Category 3: More vowels than consonants : AIVER

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.