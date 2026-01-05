All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 5, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 5, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Perceived – SAW

Perceived – 4 Across: ___ road (ice-cream flavor that some say was named during the Great Depression) – ROCKY

___ road (ice-cream flavor that some say was named during the Great Depression) – 6 Across: Message that might be sent with a click – EMAIL

Message that might be sent with a click – 7 Across: Pasta that might be served alla vodka – PENNE

Pasta that might be served alla vodka – 8 Across: Province that’s home to Toronto and Ottawa: abbr. – ONT

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Meager – SCANT

Meager – 2 Down: Related – AKIN

Related – 3 Down: The Pitt star Noah – WYLE

The Pitt star Noah – 4 Down: Seize a vehicle, for short – REPO

Seize a vehicle, for short – 5 Down: Future reference? – OMEN

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 5, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [Disney___ 🐭🎢] = Land

[prefix with cover or charge] = Dis

[up that is worse than the crime 🙈] = cover

[Minecraft or Fortnite 👾] = Game

[something you might be asked to hold down when your parents go out] = Fort

[“please ___” 📞 🕰️] = hold

[bargain offered by a prosecutor 🧑‍⚖️] = plea

[hunter armed with coupons] = bargain

[“what’s ___ is yours” 💞] = Mine

[true ___ 🫆 (extremely popular podcast genre)] = crime

[what something might be too good to be] = true

[📊 the greater ➡️ ___ ⬅️ luck charm 🍀] = good

[offensive that you hope works like one] = charm

[like some barks vis-à-vis some bites] = worse

[tree protector 🐶] = bark

[cherry or palm (but not grape or finger)] = tree

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 5, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: STAR

Word 2: LENDS

Word 3: HORSEMAN

Word 4: WATERBED Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word TERMED on the right-most side Then drop the word SEDAN on the right-most side After that, drop the word ARENAS on the right-most side Finally, drop the word HOLSTER on the left-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 5, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: IGNORING

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Exactly 1 ‘P’: GALIPOT

: Exactly 1 ‘P’: Category 2: Odd number of letters: GALIPOT

Odd number of letters: Category 3: All consonants different: TABOULI

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.