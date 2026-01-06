All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 6, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 6, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

1 Across: The Bell ___ (semi-autobiographical Sylvia Plath novel) – JAR

4 Across: Ingredient in some sunburn ointments, familiarly – ALOE

6 Across: ___ one's time (waits) – BIDES

8 Across: "I need a cold one—stat!" – BEERME

10 Across: Company that makes Organic Cheddar Bunnies – ANNIES

11 Across: Like some cliffs and costs – STEEP

1 Down: Sluglike crime lord in the Star Wars universe – JABBA

2 Down: Little green men, e.g. – ALIENS

3 Down: Hot ___ boyfriend (term for a famous guy with mousy features) – RODENT

5 Down: Like things in the uncanny valley – EERIE

7 Down: Captain Hook's bumbling henchman – SMEE

9 Down: Incredible gift, for short? – ESP

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 6, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [reusable lunch container 📦] = box

[🗣️ shouting ➡️ ___ ⬅️ point 🎾] = match

[boiling ___ (212ºF for H₂O)] = point

[Blackjack target] = 21

[change suggested by a light 🛢️🚘] = oil

[word before time 🏈 or ten 🤙 or over 🍺🍺🍺] = hang

[Curry or Cook 🍎] = tim

[🇺🇸, for short] = usa

[short order ___ 🍳] = Cook

[pass ___ (distribute or lose consciousness)] = out

[breakfast ➡️ second breakfast ➡️ elevenses ➡️ ___(eon)] = lunch

[one of 31,556,926 in a year] = second

[word before wax or drum 🌽] = ear

[🌒➡️🌓➡️🌔 or 🕯️ material] = wax

[“Ocean’s ___” 🎰] = eleven

[___ notice (not a lot of warning)] = short

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 6, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: AWARD

Word 2: SNARL

Word 3: COPILOT

Word 4: DIMINISH Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word DOMINO on the left-most side Then drop the word SPILLS in the centre After that, drop the word CANARD on the left-most side Finally, drop the word WARMTH on the right-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 6, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: PRODUCED

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Exactly 1 ‘O’: DACOIT

: Exactly 1 ‘O’: Category 2: All consonants different: COITAL

All consonants different: Category 3: Exactly 1 vowel: ALP

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.