All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 8, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.
Table of Contents
Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 8, 2026
The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:
Click to reveal Across Answers
- 1 Across: Cheez ___ (processed spread) – WHIZ
- 5 Across: Body part someone might shake to release nervous energy – LEG
- 8 Across: Angel-hair topping? – HALO
- 9 Across: Ga. city that’s home to the World of Coca-Cola museum – ATL
- 10 Across: “Collapsed in Sunbeams” singer ___ Parks – ARLO
- 11 Across: Blue part of a Settlers of Catan board – SEA
- 12 Across: Six-pt. plays – TDS
- 13 Across: Group of nannies? – HERD
- 14 Across: Feeling you might get upon seeing Niagara Falls, maybe – AWE
- 15 Across: Large coffee dispenser – URN
- 16 Across: Like most of the music in Baby Driver – DIEGETIC
- 19 Across: Game of Thrones character ___ Stark – ARYA
- 20 Across: “One day ___ time” – ATA
- 21 Across: “Mm-hmm” – YEAH
- 22 Across: Word before bro or rat – GYM
Click to reveal Down Answers
- 1 Down: Exclamation after you flop onto the couch, maybe – WHATADAY
- 2 Down: Innately predispose, say – HARDWIRE
- 3 Down: “Ta-ta for now!” – ILLSEEYA
- 4 Down: Setting for the board game Bärenpark – ZOO
- 5 Down: Light combat? – LASERTAG
- 6 Down: 2025 movie in which souls must decide where to spend the afterlife – ETERNITY
- 7 Down: Pleased as punch – GLAD
- 13 Down: Palette choice – HUE
- 17 Down: “I’m so overwhelmed!” – GAH
- 18 Down: GoPro product, for short – CAM
Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid
Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 8, 2026
Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.
Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers
- [Muhammad who said “I figured that if I said it enough, I would convince the world that I really was the greatest” 🥊] = ali
- [descriptor for the Generation that fought WWII] = greatest
- [Wilder 🍫 or Kelly ☔️] = Gene
- [like a frustrating goose chase 🪿💨] = Wild
- [bird whose egg means zero] = goose
- [most popular nog, by a lot 🥚] = egg
- [one of four on a diamond ⚾️] = BASE
- [a black one might be steep ⛷️] = diamond
- [color for a spendy winter Friday] = black
- [expensive or soak tea 🧗] = steep
- [much-loved weekday named for the Germanic goddess Frigg 📆] = Friday
- [one of about 5217 in a century] = week
- [wunderkind’s language 🧠] = German
- [card count in a standard deck ♠️♥️♣️♦️] = 52
- [hot dog 🌭 or lemonade 🍋 retailing structure] = stand
- [🎶 “walking in a ___ wonderland” 🎶] = winter
Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 8, 2026
Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.
Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks
- Word 1: MALL
- Word 2: BLOC
- Word 3: AERIAL
- Word 4: TABLOIDS
- Word 5: FREEHAND
Follow these steps to get these words:
- Start by dropping the word BEHIND on the right-most side
- Then drop the word RELOAD in the centre
- Then drop the word FABRIC on the left-most side
- After that, drop the word LOLLS on the right-most side
- Finally, drop the word TAMALE on the left-most side.
Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 8, 2026
Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.
Today’s base word is: UNSUITABLE
Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers
- Category 1: More consonants than vowels : ABLED
- Category 2: First half of alphabet only : ABLED
- Category 3: All consonants different : DUNS
That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.