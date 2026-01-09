All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 9, 2026)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 9, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Rio bird – MACAW

Rio bird – 6 Across: Cryptography org. – NSA

Cryptography org. – 9 Across: “Such an honor to meet you!” – IMABIGFAN

“Such an honor to meet you!” – 11 Across: Word frequently misused as an intensifier – LITERALLY

Word frequently misused as an intensifier – 12 Across: Particularly: abbr. – ESP

Particularly: abbr. – 13 Across: Places where one might wind up by accident? – ERS

Places where one might wind up by accident? – 14 Across: Overcompensating actor Rish – SHAH

Overcompensating actor Rish – 16 Across: “Kiss” in Spain – BESO

“Kiss” in Spain – 19 Across: Deep-sleep letters – REM

Deep-sleep letters – 21 Across: Name on a tower? – AAA

Name on a tower? – 22 Across: Search query? – WHEREISIT

Search query? – 25 Across: A-list? – HONORROLL

A-list? – 26 Across: Make a selection – OPT

Make a selection – 27 Across: Atomic: var. – EENSY

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: ___ Morales (Spider-Man with Afro Puerto Rican heritage) – MILES

___ Morales (Spider-Man with Afro Puerto Rican heritage) – 2 Down: People with a tradition of barn raising – AMISH

People with a tradition of barn raising – 3 Down: Person whose “baby” might knock things off shelves – CATPARENT

Person whose “baby” might knock things off shelves – 4 Down: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel role for Tony Shalhoub – ABE

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel role for Tony Shalhoub – 5 Down: Finish line, metaphorically – WIRE

Finish line, metaphorically – 6 Down: It culminates with the Super Bowl – NFLSEASON

It culminates with the Super Bowl – 7 Down: ___ Minella (Muppet monkey) – SAL

___ Minella (Muppet monkey) – 8 Down: “Pick a card, ___ card!” – ANY

“Pick a card, ___ card!” – 10 Down: Getup – GARB

Getup – 15 Down: Long lunch? – HERO

Long lunch? – 17 Down: Where one might find Jolly Rogers – SAILS

Where one might find Jolly Rogers – 18 Down: Brand of nondairy milk – OATLY

Brand of nondairy milk – 20 Down: Very – MERE

Very – 22 Down: “Never heard of him” – WHO

“Never heard of him” – 23 Down: Sock ___ (retro dance party) – HOP

Sock ___ (retro dance party) – 24 Down: Fit that doesn’t look good on you? – IRE

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 9, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [a bride might have one of honor 🎊] = maid

[✨🚘✨ Pimp My ➡️ ___ ⬅️ shotgun 👥] = ride

[a trick one might involve a blindfold and a basketball 🏀] = shot

[give up in poker 🧺] = fold

[an unskilled pony might only be able to do one] = trick

[classic extravagant gift demand from a spoiled child 🐴] = pony

[“___! ___! read all about it!” 📰] = extra

[perch for a golf ball] = tee

[climactic event for Cinderella ⚽️] = ball

[Fitzgerald sometimes called the “Queen of Jazz”] = ella

[chess piece that can move in any direction ⬆️⬇️⬅️➡️↖️↗️↙️↘️] = Queen

[B = Bravo, F = Foxtrot, G = ___ ⛳️] = golf

[gait faster than a walk but slower than a canter 🐴] = trot

[sometimes you have to run across a cross one 🚶] = walk

[“well done” in 🇮🇹] = Bravo

[easier said than ___] = done

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 9, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: MOOR

Word 2: ABETS

Word 3: EAGLED

Word 4: TANGELO

Word 5: SWIMSUIT Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word INSULT on the right-most side Then drop the word WAGGED in the centre Then drop the word TABLES in the centre After that, drop the word METRO on the right-most side Finally, drop the word SEAFOOD on the left-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 9, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: INADEQUATE

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Exactly 2 ‘D’s: EAVESDROPPED

: Exactly 2 ‘D’s: Category 2: Alternating vowel-consonant: DA

Alternating vowel-consonant: Category 3: Exactly 4 vowels: AALII

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.