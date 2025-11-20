All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (November 20, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for November 20, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

1 Across You might take a whack at it – PINATA

7 Across One who might be walking down the aisle – SHOPPER

8 Across ___ Can Take You From the Hand of God (2025 play about being raised evangelical) – NOTHING

9 Across "Hava Nagila" dance – HORA

10 Across Fitting rhyme for hullabaloo – ADO

11 Across Sing "Hold me closer, Tony Danza," for example – ERR

12 Across People paid to play, for short – PROS

13 Across Arrive feetfirst, maybe – SLIDEIN

15 Across But I'm a Cheerleader and Don't Look Up, by genre – SATIRES

16 Across Mass departure – EXODUS

1 Down Fusion food that is like soup you eat with your hands – PHORRITO

2 Down Teensy amount – IOTA

3 Down Star of Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, for short – NPH

4 Down Places abuzz with activity? – APIRARIES

5 Down Muscle-to-bone connectors – TENDONS

6 Down Sparta's rival – ARGOS

7 Down Famously sleepy Pokémon – SNORLAX

9 Down German state that includes Frankfurt – HESSE

12 Down Lima's country – PERU

14 Down I Know What You ___ Last Summer – DID

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for November 20, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [everyone in the movie] = Cast

[frequency (per minute) at which a sucker is born 🍭] = every

[use a straw with some intensity] = suck

[the last one signifies the threshold of unbearability 🥤] = straw

[animal associated with 📉] = bear

[kingdom you are in] = animal

[Kong from Skull Island] = king

[temple location? 💀] = Skull

[place of worship, especially in ancient times 🏛️] = temple

[🚀 rocket ➡️ _ ⬅️ wreck 🤿] = ship

[the place in which the answer is Blowin’ 💨] = Wind

[hole for a whale 🐳] = Blow

[plot inconsistency 🕳️] = hole

[Venus to Serena, briefly] = sis

[2nd rock from the Sun] = Venus

[ordinal for your mom’s cousin’s kid] = 2nd

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For November 20, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: DINE

Word 2: REEDS

Word 3: GUSTY

Word 4: STALWART

Word 5: TEASPOON Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word ASWOON on the rightmost side possible Then drop the word ALTAR in the middle After that, drop the word SEGUES on the leftmost side possible Next, drop the word TRENDY in the middle Finally, drop the word TEASPOON at the top to complete the puzzle

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for November 20, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: APPROVE

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1: Exactly 2 Consonants: ROVE

Exactly 2 Consonants: Category 2: More consonants than vowels: ROVER

More consonants than vowels: Category 3: No repeated letters: ERA

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.