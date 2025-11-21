All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (November 21, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.
Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for November 21, 2025
The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:
Click to reveal Across Answers
- 1 Across: CBS franchise that premiered in 2000 — CSI
- 4 Across: You might rely on one during taxing times: abbr. — CPA
- 7 Across: Be adoring — DOTE
- 9 Across: Drive-Away Dolls director Ethan — COEN
- 10 Across: Event where a wrap dress might be a fitting outfit — CASTPARTY
- 12 Across: Part of some warm-ups — PACELAP
- 13 Across: Quarterback who recently set a record for most games with both a passing and a rushing touchdown — JOSHALLEN
- 15 Across: Like the name Reed for a bibliophile — APT
- 16 Across: “The Plant That Heals May Also Poison” artist Morton — REE
- 17 Across: “It’s not that ___” — DEEP
- 19 Across: Sandal brand named for the Hebrew word for “nature” — TEVA
- 20 Across: Time pieces? — ERAS
- 21 Across: Swap ___ — MEET
- 22 Across: Sea ___ & Paper (card game) — SALT
- 23 Across: “Assuming that’s true …” — IFSO
Click to reveal Down Answers
- 1 Down: Org. with a recommended-immunization schedule — CDC
- 2 Down: Winner of many a Daytime Emmy Award — SOAPOPERA
- 3 Down: “This price can’t be beat!” — ITSASTEAL
- 4 Down: Ecosystem at Florida’s John Pennekamp State Park — CORALREEF
- 5 Down: Throat clearing and knuckle cracking, to some — PETPEEVES
- 6 Down: “Whichever!” — ANY
- 8 Down: Impress — ETCH
- 9 Down: “The ___ is coming from inside the house” — CALL
- 11 Down: Pod-cast participant? — PEA
- 13 Down: Many Qing-dynasty antiques — JADES
- 14 Down: “EJ’s ___ Stat of the Night” (Inside the NBA segment) — NEATO
- 18 Down: LAX setting? — PST
- 19 Down: “Keep it to yourself!” — TMI
Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid
Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for November 21, 2025
Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.
Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers
- [road in a parlor] = Rocky
- [score to shoot for ⛳️] = par
- [! (oft-ignored command to a fly 🪰)] = shoo
- [when sparks do this, there’s chemistry ❤️🔥] = fly
- [word after Central or Jurassic] = park [the C in CIA] = Central
- [🛤️ rail ➡️ ⬅️ rage 😤] = road
- [the third one is hazardous ⚡️] = rail
- [awkward and extraneous wheel 👯🕺] = third
- [you might have a scroll one on your mouse] = wheel
- [one of about 900 found near the Dead Sea] = scroll
- [World at which Shamu lived] = Sea
- [a total fraud or a decorative pillow cover] = Sham
- [kind of silence after your edgy eulogy 😲] = awkward
- [cabin variety associated with Abraham Lincoln] = log
- [companion of green eggs] = ham
Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For November 21, 2025
Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.
Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks
- Word 1: HEIR
- Word 2: ALLEYS
- Word 3: ABSENT
- Word 4: CINDERS
- Word 5: LIMERICK
Follow these steps to get these words:
- Start by dropping the word MEDICS on the rightmost side possible
- Then drop the word INSERT on the rightmost side
- After that, drop the word LIABLE on the leftmost side possible
- Next, drop the word ALIENS on the rightmost side possible
- Finally, drop the word CHERRY at the top to complete the puzzle
Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for November 21, 2025
Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.
Today’s base word is: MEDIUM
Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers
- Category 1: Alternating vowel consonant:: UMAMI
- Category 2: Odd number of letters: AMIGA
- Category 3: More vowels than consonants: ANIME
That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.