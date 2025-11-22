All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (November 22, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for November 22, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for November 22, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [dog that’s in charge] = alpha

[Newfoundland 🇨🇦 or Chihuahua 🇲🇽] = dog

[aspirational companion of lost] = found

[🍎 “Paradise” ➡️ ___ ⬅️ “in Translation” 🇯🇵] = lost

[word before fry or crazy] = stir

[one might be french or Stephen] = fry

[a baby one is a bit of progress] = Step

[spice with Ginger?] = baby

[___bread man/house] = Ginger

[easy thing to fill up on before dinner] = bread

[like Voltaire or Molière 🇫🇷] = french

[one of 120 in 🇺🇸 or 230 in 🇪🇺] = Volt

[Angry Men count 🎬] = 12

[like the Birds slingshotted into pigs in a popular phone game] = Angry

[weapon for Bart Simpson or Dennis the Menace] = slingshot

[a Big one lives on Sesame Street] = Bird

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For November 22, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: SOOT

Word 2: THEE

Word 3: ENTIRE

Word 4: WOOLENS

Word 5: CHILDREN Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word CHOLER on the leftmost side possible Then drop the word ONLINE one grid from the left After that, drop the word LIABLE on the leftmost side possible Next, drop the word SHOES in the middle position Finally, drop the word OFTEN at the top to complete the puzzle

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for November 22, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: TEACHER

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1: Exactly 2 ‘V’ S: REVIVAL

Exactly 2 ‘V’ S: Category 2: No repeated letters: VALOUR

No repeated letters: Category 3: Adjectives URGENT

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.