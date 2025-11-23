All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (November 23, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for November 23, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

1 Across: Fancy letter opener? — SIRS

5 Across: They might be gripped by swashbucklers — HILTS

10 Across: ___/they pronouns — SHE

13 Across: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor — ICET

14 Across: "The icing on the cake" and "A piece of cake," e.g. — IDIOMS

16 Across: Keep to oneself — HOG

17 Across: Flower water used to flavor some barfi and baklava — ROSE

18 Across: Neologism for spending the day lying around in your room — BEDROTTING

20 Across: Principle expressed by the first law of 36-Down — INERTIA

22 Across: Greek god who devoured his children — KRONOS

23 Across: Pariah writer-director Dee — REES

24 Across: Soup-dumpling vessel — STEAMER

26 Across: Bash for union busters? — DIVORCEPARTY

29 Across: Wall Street debut — IPO

30 Across: One with class? — PUPIL

31 Across: Hearing-related — AURAL

35 Across: Conceited — VAIN

37 Across: Like the texture of a perfect chocolate ganache — SILKY

39 Across: ___ Verde National Park — MESA

40 Across: Role for many a Mad Men extra, for short — ADREP

42 Across: Hybrid fruit similar to an apriplum — PLUOT

44 Across: Certain ancestral limb — FIN

45 Across: Slogan of self-determination and community care — WEKEEPUSSAFE

48 Across: Up-to-date — ONTREND

50 Across: Place for roasting? — DAIS

51 Across: Scrape up — EKEOUT

52 Across: Light fixtures used on most seasons of Survivor — TORCHES

55 Across: Only person to have won the Naismith Award as both player and coach — DAWNSTANLEY

58 Across: Children — KIDS

59 Across: Jungle ___ — GYM

60 Across: Adversario of the matador — ELTORO

61 Across: Tender cut of meat, maybe — LOIN

62 Across: Legal addition? — ESE

63 Across: Channel devoted to NCAA games — ESPNU

64 Across: Tolkien tree creatures — ENTU

1 Down: Digital assistant that can beatbox or tell jokes on demand — SIRI

2 Down: 📎 or 💾, on many computers — ICON

3 Down: Water-storage site — RESERVOIR

4 Down: Typical opening? — STEREO

5 Down: Flower used in some aguas frescas — HIBISCUS

6 Down: Thought — IDEA

7 Down: Tupperware topper — LID

8 Down: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's birthplace, for short — TOR

9 Down: One whose head might be in the clouds? — SMOKER

10 Down: Gleam — SHINE

11 Down: "___ to Us All" (Mulan song) — HONOR

12 Down: Poaching targets? — EGGS

15 Down: Geological layers — STRATA

19 Down: Hot-and-sour soup typically made with galangal and kaffir-lime leaves — TOMYUM

21 Down: UMD athlete — TERP

24 Down: Divulged — SPILLED

25 Down: Promote — TALKUP

26 Down: High-maintenance headliner, maybe — DIVA

27 Down: ___ kid (stereotypical member of Gen Alpha) — IPAD

28 Down: Medical device for those with severe allergies — EPIPEN

32 Down: Make over — REFASHION

33 Down: "On the first of never!" — ASIF

34 Down: Superman's love interest Lois — LANE

36 Down: Physicist who outlined three laws of motion — NEWTON

38 Down: "Don't worry about what they think" — YOUDOYOU

41 Down: Browse — PERUSE

43 Down: Ruler opposed by the Bolsheviks — TSAR

46 Down: Stovetop water heater — KETTLE

47 Down: Symbol often seen with that of a hammer — SICKLE

48 Down: Green-lights — OKAYS

49 Down: How one might describe themselves on January 1 — NEWME

51 Down: Crispy part of a lasagna — EDGE

52 Down: Common beach bird — TERN

53 Down: Flip the narrative, maybe? — EDIT

54 Down: IRS IDs — SSNS

56 Down: Tags on Instagram — ATS

57 Down: Droop, as some bunnies' ears — LOP

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for November 23, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

["let me be ___" (prelude to candor) 🌭] = Frank

[allow] = let

[word before tide or profile] = low

[teacher at a university, briefly] = prof

[“a pop”] = each

[singular brow associated with Frida Kahlo and Anthony Davis] = uni

[sis’s sib endlessly interjected on TikTok] = bro

[do, re, mi, fa, sol, la, __, do] = Ti

[companion of Snap and Crackle or mom 🎈💥] = pop

[cause gas bubbles in the synovial fluid to audibly burst, particularly between your knuckles] = Crack

[brass weapon of choice for a goon 👊] = knuckles

[wrap that can be satisfying to pop] = bubble

[they dropped the “chat” from their name in 2016 👻] = Snap

[idle talk, with “chit”] = chat

[something you might do to the sack or the road] = hit

[hacky-ed little bag] = sack

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For November 23, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Word 1: TAFFY

Word 2: CONCH

Word 3: SMOTE

Word 4: SOLELY

Word 5: VALUABLE

Word 6: WARCRAFT Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word RURAL on the right side Then drop the word WALLABY on the left-most side After that, drop the word OMLET on the rightmost side possible Next, drop the word VACANCY on the leftmost side possible Finally, drop the word STUFF at the top to complete the puzzle

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for November 23, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: FISCAL

Category 1: More consonants than vowels: FISCALLY

Category 2: Last half of alphabet only : YOURS

Last half of alphabet only : Category 3: All consonants different: SELF

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.