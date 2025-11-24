All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (November 24, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for November 24, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: ___ See Me in the Good Light (2025 documentary about Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley’s love story) – COME

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Word after umbilical or spinal – CORD

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for November 24, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [Jill’s companion in an inclined quest for water] = jack

[word before advised or at ease] = ill

[something frequently skipped] = ad

[something flown by an escapee 🐔] = Coop

[part of a classic superhero costume] = cape

[very strong kind of glue] = super

[adhesive factory invoked in a villainous racehorse owner’s threat] = glue

[something sought on a particular finding mission] = fact

[common aquatic appendage 🏁🇫🇷] = fin

[something allegedly mightier than the sword (do not test)] = pen

[the thing the chill might go with] = flow

[“King of the” ➡️ ___ ⬅️ “Street Blues”] = hill

[title for Lear or Tut] = King

[one plugged at a loud concert] = ear

[slowly move an unwieldy item] = lug

[“___ along, nothing to see here” 👮] = move

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For November 24, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: ACNE

Word 2: PROFS

Word 3: FIRELIT

Word 4: DUMBELL Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word FUMBLE on the left-most side Then drop the word REFILL the right-most side After that, drop the word IRONS in the centre Next, drop the word PACKET IN THE centre

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for November 24, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: DANGEROUS

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Even number of letters: ROUSEABOUT

: Even number of letters: Category 2: Last half of alphabet only: OUTPORT

Last half of alphabet only: Category 3: Type letters or pick words : PORTAGED

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.