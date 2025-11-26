All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (November 26, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for November 26, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Let in – ADMIT

Let in – 6 Across: Liquid-Plumr alternative – DRANO

Liquid-Plumr alternative – 7 Across: Toaster opening? – HERES

Toaster opening? – 8 Across: Social services? – TEASETS

Social services? – 10 Across: Asset for a quarterback – ARM

Asset for a quarterback – 11 Across: ___ tadka (spiced lentil dish) – DAL

___ tadka (spiced lentil dish) – 12 Across: The Matrix character who says, “I know kung fu” – NEO

The Matrix character who says, “I know kung fu” – 13 Across: ___ B. Wells (NAACP co-founder) – IDA

___ B. Wells (NAACP co-founder) – 14 Across: Info sought by some hackers – SSN

Info sought by some hackers – 15 Across: Certain soda brand … or part of a soda can – TAB

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Sticks – ADHERES

Sticks – 2 Down: “You wish!” – DREAMON

“You wish!” – 3 Down: Planet that’s home to Olympus Mons – MARS

Planet that’s home to Olympus Mons – 4 Down: “Gimme, gimme, gimme!” – INEEDIT

“Gimme, gimme, gimme!” – 5 Down: Crisped tortilla – TOSTADA

Crisped tortilla – 8 Down: Bronzes – TANS

Bronzes – 9 Down: Total hunk? – SLAB

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for November 26, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [word after extension or rip] = cord

[overcharge, with “off”] = rip

[a knock one is a fake] = off

[horror movie actor’s blood type?] = fake

[write, but not by hand] = type

[main (🇫🇷) or mano (🇲🇽)] = hand

[most filling course] = main

[speak critically of or strike a door] = knock

[word after close or curtain ☎️] = call

[seal up] = close

[one might be of approval 🦭] = seal

[etizer or lication preceder] = app

[aggressively run at 🪫🔋] = charge

[home ➡️ ___ ⬅️ amok] = run

[office with an extremely short commute] = home

[word before cube or Capades] = ice

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For November 26, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: SLED

Word 2: ABHOR

Word 3: JAWLINES

Word 4: COMMANDO Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word COWMAN from the left most side possible Then drop the word BLINDS on the right-most side After that, drop the word ASHOR in the middle Next, drop the word JAILED from the left

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for November 26, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: STATEMENT

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : 5 Letters: ENTER

: 5 Letters: Category 2: Exactly 1 ‘O’: ENTEROBACTERIA

Exactly 1 ‘O’: Category 3: More consonants than vowels: AARDVARKS

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.