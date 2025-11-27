All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (November 27, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for November 27, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Some nest eggs, for short – IRAS

Some nest eggs, for short – 5 Across: Spanish social reformer Bartolomé de las ___ – CASAS

Spanish social reformer Bartolomé de las ___ – 7 Across: Passport or driver’s license, e.g. – LEGALID

Passport or driver’s license, e.g. – 9 Across: Point of no return? – ACE

Point of no return? – 10 Across: Some bitter brews – ALES

Some bitter brews – 12 Across: “The ___ Song” (Beauty and the Beast number sung by angry villagers) – MOB

“The ___ Song” (Beauty and the Beast number sung by angry villagers) – 13 Across: Country star and The Voice coach McEntire – REBA

Country star and The Voice coach McEntire – 14 Across: Status of a player who has collected all of a video game’s trophies – PLATINUM

Status of a player who has collected all of a video game’s trophies – 16 Across: Like a flight with no layovers – DIRECT

Like a flight with no layovers – 17 Across: They might get high on the beach? –TIDES

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Like something that might prompt chattering? – ICECOLD

Like something that might prompt chattering? – 2 Down: Trollishly provocative post – RAGEBAIT

Trollishly provocative post – 3 Down: Drunk ___ skunk – ASA

Drunk ___ skunk – 4 Down: Not per diem, say – SALARIED

Not per diem, say – 6 Down: “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the ___ of our friends” – SILENCE

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the ___ of our friends” – 7 Down: One of many in Urban Light – LAMP

One of many in Urban Light – 8 Down: Early releases? – DEBUTS

Early releases? – 11 Down: The White Lotus actor Nivola – SAM

The White Lotus actor Nivola – 15 Down: ___color (like a calico cat) – TRI

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for November 27, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [“it’s ___ cringe” (what my younger cousins will inevitably say to me tonight about this clue)] = giving

[Andrew Lloyd Webber musical about the First Lady of Argentina] = evita

[there are seven and none are good] = sins

[one W in WWW 🕸️] = Web

[World Wonder count] = seven

[“give me a ___!” (aggressive request for a proposal or a 📞)] = ring

[journey for a knight] = quest

[“Don’t Stop Believin'” band] = journey

[Tom who co-starred with a volleyball] = hanks

[something spiked at school, maybe (not punch!)] = volleyball

[“I can’t quit leftovers cold turkey!”, e.g.] = pun

[it’s been turned into a lock?] = key

[👾 game ➡️ ___ ⬅️ the moon 🌙] = over

[cow exclamation 🐮] = moo

[what Walter White is cooking when he says “let’s cook”] = meth

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For November 27, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: DART

Word 2: NOPE

Word 3: ACQUIT

Word 4: BALLAST

Word 5: TAXONOMY Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word TALONS from the left-most side possible Then drop the word CLAIM on the right After that, drop the word ADOPT from the left Next, drop the word RARITY on the rightmost side possible

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for November 27, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: INFORMING

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : More vowels than consonants: GAIETIES

: More vowels than consonants: Category 2: Letters in alphabetical order: ESS

Letters in alphabetical order: Category 3: All consonants different: SABIN

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.