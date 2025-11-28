All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (November 28, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for November 28, 2025

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Accept accountability for – OWN

Accept accountability for – 4 Across: Covets – WANTS

Covets – 9 Across: ___ Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – THE

___ Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – 10 Across: ___ ʻāina (“love of the land” in Hawaiian) – ALOHA

___ ʻāina (“love of the land” in Hawaiian) – 11 Across: One visiting a sphynx, maybe? – CATSITTER

One visiting a sphynx, maybe? – 13 Across: Pinball violation – TILT

Pinball violation – 14 Across: Encanto‘s Pepa Madrigal, to Mirabel – TIA

Encanto‘s Pepa Madrigal, to Mirabel – 15 Across: Shape and scent of a viral Trader Joe’s seasonal candle – CANOFCORN

Shape and scent of a viral Trader Joe’s seasonal candle – 17 Across: Block letters? – ABC

Block letters? – 18 Across: Palantír, e.g. – ORB

Palantír, e.g. – 19 Across: “Now it’s he and not you / Who is stuck with a shoe / In a stew / In the ___” (Into the Woods lyrics) – GOO

“Now it’s he and not you / Who is stuck with a shoe / In a stew / In the ___” (Into the Woods lyrics) – 20 Across: Aired again – RERAN

Aired again – 23 Across: “Uhh …” – ERM

“Uhh …” – 24 Across: State that’s home to the Museum of Clean – IDAHO

State that’s home to the Museum of Clean – 25 Across: “What did I tell you?!” – SEE

“What did I tell you?!” – 26 Across: Caesar wraps? – TOGAS

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Like ibuprofen and acetaminophen: abbr. – OTC

Like ibuprofen and acetaminophen: abbr. – 2 Down: “Yawn!” – WHATABORE

“Yawn!” – 3 Down: Bottom line – NETINCOME

Bottom line – 4 Down: “Any second now …” – WAITFORIT

“Any second now …” – 5 Down: Music-genre prefix – ALT

Music-genre prefix – 6 Down: Words from someone feigning humility, maybe – NOTTOBRAG

Words from someone feigning humility, maybe – 7 Down: ___ Eyes Were Watching God (1937 novel) – THEIR

___ Eyes Were Watching God (1937 novel) – 8 Down: Big name in film? – SARAN

Big name in film? – 12 Down: Cal Poly city – SLO

Cal Poly city – 15 Down: Homes for pet hamsters – CAGES

Homes for pet hamsters – 16 Down: Words to live by – CREDO

Words to live by – 21 Down: Clicking sound? – AHA

Clicking sound? – 22 Down: Rejections – NOS

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for November 28, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [if you play it by this you are improvising] = ear

[Station on which you might find Crash Bandicoot 🕹️] = play

[kind of landing you should brace for] = Crash

[courtroom neckwear provided by a personal injury lawyer, maybe] = brace

[“___ on it?” (deal confirmation) 🤝] = Shake

[“I can neither ___ or deny”] = confirm

[one might contain opium or bears] = den

[uncertain interjection] = um

[100% likely] = certain

[C or L + L or X x X] = 100

[letter Elon Musk is apparently fond of] = X

[chain ___ (which oddly has nothing to do with chain mail ⚔️)] = letter

[🤘 Generation ➡️ _ ⬅️ marks the spot 📍] = X

[the opposite of R] = L

[soulful companion with B 🎵] = R

[not a W] = L

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For November 28, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: SURE

Word 2: TEXT

Word 3: AVIATE

Word 4: CURBSIDE

Word 5: PALMETTO Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word ALBEIT from the left-most side, leaving one block on the left. Then drop the word PURIST on the left most side After that, drop the word CAVEAT on the left most side After that, drop the word TUXEDO on the right most side Next, drop the word SIRREE on the rightmost side possible

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for November 28, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: NEEDED

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : More vowels than consonants: DABBED

: More vowels than consonants: Category 2: Letters in alphabetical order: DEEM

Letters in alphabetical order: Category 3: All consonants different: EMPYREAN

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.