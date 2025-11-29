All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (November 29, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for November 29, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [4:3 or 16:9 or ϕ] = ratio

[“sweet” age for a teenager] = 16

[repeatedly pester] = nag

[like some whispered nothings] = sweet

[subject About which there is Much Ado for Shakespeare] = nothing

[“a bit ____” (polite description for a garish outfit)] = Much

[🔴🟡 Connect ➡️ ___ ⬅️ “more years!”] = 4

[what kids and cops are encouraged to do with the dots] = Connect

[you might have paid a late one to Blockbuster 📼 💸] = fee

[chain associated with Bitcoin] = Block

[quarter, dime, nickel, penny (rip 🪦), e.g.] = coin

[___ sum 🥟] = dim

[a lump one is an option for a lottery winner] = sum

[coal unit for that greedy kid 🎅] = lump

[something mined with a pickaxe] = coal

[“___!” cries the greedy child 🧒] = mine

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For November 29, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: PINT

Word 2: DEBT

Word 3: AEROSOL

Word 4: BRUNETTE

Word 5: TEARDROP Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word BEARER from the left-most side. Then drop the word UNSTOP on the right-most side. After that, drop the word ROBOT on the right side, leaving one block on the right. After that, drop the word ARDENT on the left-most side. Next, drop the word EPISTLE on the rightmost side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for November 29, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: SERVER

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Odd number of letters: ERADIATED

: Odd number of letters: Category 2: First half of alphabets only: DABBED

First half of alphabets only: Category 3: Adjectives: BEDLESS

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.