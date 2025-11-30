All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (November 30, 2025)

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for November 30, 2025

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [Bar Mitzvah or quinceañera, e.g.] = rite

[three letters ending many official corporate names] = inc

[% _ @ (SHIFT KEY STILL STUCK)] = three

[word after make or stick 🚘] = SHIFT

[a glue one can help with your arts and crafts project while reducing mess] = stick

[“I’m rubber, you’re ___” (classroom riposte)] = glue

[parcel] = mete

[📚 narrative ➡️ ___ ⬅️ de Triomphe 🇫🇷] = arc

[where it meets the road is the true test] = rubber

[yellow brick route for Dorothy et al.] = road

[not quite a quartet] = Trio

[“___, like morality, consists of drawing the line somewhere”: G. K. Chesterton] = art

[New Yorkers wait ON one, most others IN one] = line

[what a lion might lie in 🦁] = wait

[courage-seeking creature in Oz] = lion

[quickly pull out your gun in the Old West ✍️] = draw

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For November 30, 2025

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: CLANS

Word 2: THESE

Word 3: PROWL

Word 4: UNEARTH

Word 5: DOCTORAL

Word 6: CAPACITY Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word ACACIA in the centre Then drop the word CONCORT on the left-most side. After that, drop the word PEARLY on the right-most side After that, drop the word TROWEL in the center Next, drop the word DUCHESS on the leftmost side. Finally, drop the word BLANCH in the centre.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for November 30, 2025

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: BEHIND

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : More vowels than consonants: DACOITIES

: More vowels than consonants: Category 2: Double letters: ESCADRILLE

Double letters: Category 3: Even number of letters: ENJAMB

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.