All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 15, 2025)

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 15, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers 1 Across: Thing that can’t be enjoyed until it’s broken – EGG

Thing that can’t be enjoyed until it’s broken – 4 Across: Spot, in the game Spots – PIP

Spot, in the game Spots – 7 Across: Term to describe the pronoun also known as the “majestic plural” – ROYALWE

Term to describe the pronoun also known as the “majestic plural” – 9 Across: City that’s home to the annual Casals Festival – SANJUAN

City that’s home to the annual Casals Festival – 10 Across: Top for Bottom? – ASS

Top for Bottom? – 11 Across: Mascot that appears in some Liberty Mutual commercials – EMU

Mascot that appears in some Liberty Mutual commercials – 14 Across: Disney character who says, “I don’t have a skull. Or bones.” – OLAF

Disney character who says, “I don’t have a skull. Or bones.” – 17 Across: “Oh, that’s awesome!” – VERYNICE

“Oh, that’s awesome!” – 19 Across: Rapper whose “4 Raws Remix” features Timothée Chalamet – ESDEEKID

Rapper whose “4 Raws Remix” features Timothée Chalamet – 20 Across: Word before up or down – SHUT

Word before up or down – 21 Across: Pros who review crosswords before publication – EDS

Click to reveal Down Answers 1 Down: Settings for many medical dramas: abbr. – ERS

Settings for many medical dramas: abbr. – 2 Down: Indian state where tiatr is popular – GOA

Indian state where tiatr is popular – 3 Down: Ob-___ (medical specialist) – GYN

Ob-___ (medical specialist) – 4 Down: Unspecified date? – PLUSONE

Unspecified date? – 5 Down: Phrase someone might say before repeating themselves – IWASLIKE

Phrase someone might say before repeating themselves – 6 Down: Write – PEN

Write – 8 Down: Las Vegas Aces star Wilson – AJA

Las Vegas Aces star Wilson – 11 Down: Nights before big holidays – EVES

Nights before big holidays – 12 Down: Get along famously – MESH

Get along famously – 13 Down: One of the official languages of Pakistan – URDU

One of the official languages of Pakistan – 15 Down: Flying Over Sunset drug, familiarly – ACID

Flying Over Sunset drug, familiarly – 16 Down: Some agents called to Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard, informally – FEDS

Some agents called to Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard, informally – 18 Down: Still – YET

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 15, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers [to have a taste of your own is generally undesirable 💊] = Medicine

[test that might involve Coke, Pepsi, and a blindfold] = taste

[Diet ___ (aka “fridge cigarette”)] = Coke

[one is 2000 pounds] = ton

[word after Rorschach 🫟 or Turing 🤖] = test

[flesh collateral unit in “The Merchant of Venice” 💷] = pound

[city with many gondoliers 🇮🇹] = Venice

[something detected by a polygraph, allegedly] = lie

[paper covered with little squares 📈] = graph

[rule-following dork 🔳] = square

[material for an airplane that flew 290 feet in 2022 ✈️] = paper

[word after first ⛴️ or stale ♟️] = mate

[⏱️ “never too” ➡️ ___ ⬅️ “Night with David Letterman” 🎤] = late

[Goliath challenger] = David

[“___ have I ever” (teen basement game)] = never

[first year it made sense to make new year’s glasses 🤓🎉] = 2000

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 15, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks Word 1: DIRT

Word 2: RAPID

Word 3: CELLS

Word 4: ASKANCE

Word 5: JAYWALKS Follow these steps to get these words: Start by dropping the word SWANK in the centre Then drop the word JACKAL on the left-most side Then drop the word RELICS on the right-most side After that, drop the word ADAPTS on the left-most side Finally, drop the word TIRADE on the right-most side.

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 15, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: DIFFERENT

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers Category 1 : Adjectives: DIFFERENT

: Adjectives: Category 2: Nouns: DIFFERENTIA

Nouns: Category 3: Exactly 1 vowel: AD

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.