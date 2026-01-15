Home » Puzzles » All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 15, 2025)

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (January 15, 2025)

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

You come to The Atlantic for the articles; you stay for the addiction that is the “Atlantic Games.” It’s the daily ritual for thousands of problem-solvers looking to flex their logic muscles over coffee. But let’s face it: nothing ruins the vibe like a crossword clue that simply won’t click. Don’t let a single obscure trivia question break your streak. We’ve cracked the codes, solved the ciphers, and filled the brackets, so you don’t have to stress. Here is your daily answer key for the Bracket City, Crossword, Fluxis, and Stacks.

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today

Today’s The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 15, 2026

The Atlantic Crossword is a shapeshifting challenge. It starts the week as a bite-sized 5×5 “mini” on Mondays and grows progressively larger and more diabolical each day, culminating in a large themeless grid on Sundays. That being said, here are the answers for today’s Crossword:

Click to reveal Across Answers
  • 1 Across: Thing that can’t be enjoyed until it’s broken – EGG
  • 4 Across: Spot, in the game Spots – PIP
  • 7 Across: Term to describe the pronoun also known as the “majestic plural” – ROYALWE
  • 9 Across: City that’s home to the annual Casals Festival – SANJUAN
  • 10 Across: Top for Bottom? – ASS
  • 11 Across: Mascot that appears in some Liberty Mutual commercials – EMU
  • 14 Across: Disney character who says, “I don’t have a skull. Or bones.” – OLAF
  • 17 Across: “Oh, that’s awesome!” – VERYNICE
  • 19 Across: Rapper whose “4 Raws Remix” features Timothée Chalamet – ESDEEKID
  • 20 Across: Word before up or down – SHUT
  • 21 Across: Pros who review crosswords before publication – EDS

Click to reveal Down Answers
  • 1 Down: Settings for many medical dramas: abbr. – ERS
  • 2 Down: Indian state where tiatr is popular – GOA
  • 3 Down: Ob-___ (medical specialist) – GYN
  • 4 Down: Unspecified date? – PLUSONE
  • 5 Down: Phrase someone might say before repeating themselves – IWASLIKE
  • 6 Down: Write – PEN
  • 8 Down: Las Vegas Aces star Wilson – AJA
  • 11 Down: Nights before big holidays – EVES
  • 12 Down: Get along famously – MESH
  • 13 Down: One of the official languages of Pakistan – URDU
  • 15 Down: Flying Over Sunset drug, familiarly – ACID
  • 16 Down: Some agents called to Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard, informally – FEDS
  • 18 Down: Still – YET

Click to reveal the Crossword answers grid
Today's The Atlantic Daily Crossword Answer for January 15, 2026

Today’s The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 15, 2026

Bracket City is a unique trivia-logic hybrid. You are presented with a tournament bracket of 16 items based on a specific category (e.g., “Capital Cities” or “90s Cartoons”). Your goal is to pick the winner of each matchup based on specific criteria given for that day, eventually narrowing it down to one final champion. One wrong pick in the early rounds can ruin your whole bracket. But don’t worry, we have all the answers for you.

Click to reveal today’s Bracket City Answers
  • [to have a taste of your own is generally undesirable 💊] = Medicine
  • [test that might involve Coke, Pepsi, and a blindfold] = taste
  • [Diet ___ (aka “fridge cigarette”)] = Coke
  • [one is 2000 pounds] = ton
  • [word after Rorschach 🫟 or Turing 🤖] = test
  • [flesh collateral unit in “The Merchant of Venice” 💷] = pound
  • [city with many gondoliers 🇮🇹] = Venice
  • [something detected by a polygraph, allegedly] = lie
  • [paper covered with little squares 📈] = graph
  • [rule-following dork 🔳] = square
  • [material for an airplane that flew 290 feet in 2022 ✈️] = paper
  • [word after first ⛴️ or stale ♟️] = mate
  • [⏱️ “never too” ➡️ ___ ⬅️ “Night with David Letterman” 🎤] = late
  • [Goliath challenger] = David
  • [“___ have I ever” (teen basement game)] = never
  • [first year it made sense to make new year’s glasses 🤓🎉] = 2000
Today's The Atlantic Bracket City Answer for January 15, 2026

Today’s The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 15, 2026

Think of Stacks as Tetris meets Boggle. Letters fall from the top of the screen, and your job is to select adjacent letters to form words and clear the lines before they reach the top. The longer the word, the higher the score, and the more “junk” blocks you destroy. Below are the highest-scoring words found in today’s seed to help you clear the board efficiently. Here are the answers for today’s Stacks, arranged from top to bottom.

Click to reveal words for today’s Stacks
  • Word 1: DIRT
  • Word 2: RAPID
  • Word 3: CELLS
  • Word 4: ASKANCE
  • Word 5: JAYWALKS
Today's The Atlantic Stacks Answer For January 15, 2026

Follow these steps to get these words:

  1. Start by dropping the word SWANK in the centre
  2. Then drop the word JACKAL on the left-most side
  3. Then drop the word RELICS on the right-most side
  4. After that, drop the word ADAPTS on the left-most side
  5. Finally, drop the word TIRADE on the right-most side.

Check out more puzzles :

Today’s The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 15, 2026

Fluxis is a game of vocabulary flow. The objective is to build a chain of words where each subsequent word must start with a specific letter from the previous word, usually the last letter or a highlighted “flux” letter. Points are awarded based on the rarity of the letters used. It requires a deep vocabulary and the ability to think several steps ahead to avoid getting stuck with a letter like ‘X’ or ‘Q’.

Today’s base word is: DIFFERENT

Click to reveal today’s Fluxis Chain Answers
  • Category 1: Adjectives: DIFFERENT
  • Category 2: Nouns: DIFFERENTIA
  • Category 3: Exactly 1 vowel: AD
Today's The Atlantic Fluxis Solution for January 15, 2026

That’s it, folks, for today’s Atlantic Games answers. Do come back tomorrow for a fresh set of solutions and another challenge for your brain.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

The Missing Letter Answers Today

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today

“THEY PAID CASH FOR THEIR…” Jumble Answers Today (January 15,...

The Guardian Quick Crossword Answers Today

The Telegraph Plusword Answers Today

Strong Spirit – Crossword Clue Answers

NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1357: January 15, 2026

Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) Today – January 15, 2026